Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 95, Owatonna 83
(Century relay winners, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:55.71.
200 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 2:06.08, 2. Sarah Homme (C) 2:08.22.
200 IM — 1. Patten (C) 2:19.63, 2. Magnuson (C) 2:30.97.
50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25.49, 2. Garrison (C) 25.53.
ADVERTISEMENT
100 butterfly — 1. Patten (C) 1:04.23.
100 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 54.90, 2. Blixt (C) 56.91.
500 freestyle — 1. Bree Brockman (C) 5:50.55, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 5:55.17.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, C.Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:46.96.
100 backstroke — 1. Jian-Gross Jewel (C) 1:06.17 (exhibition), 2. Natalie Homme (C) 1:09.07 (ex).
100 breaststroke — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 1:15.37 (ex), 2. Grace Barrone (C) 1:18.06 (ex).
400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Kaite Homme, Patten, Blixt) 3:47.43 (ex).