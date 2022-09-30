We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, September 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 29, 2022 10:31 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 95, Owatonna 83

(Century relay winners, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Century (Emily Garrison, Paige Patten, Chloe Magnuson, Sophia Blixt) 1:55.71.

200 freestyle — 1. Katie Homme (C) 2:06.08, 2. Sarah Homme (C) 2:08.22.

200 IM — 1. Patten (C) 2:19.63, 2. Magnuson (C) 2:30.97.

50 freestyle — 1. Blixt (C) 25.49, 2. Garrison (C) 25.53.

ADVERTISEMENT

100 butterfly — 1. Patten (C) 1:04.23.

100 freestyle — 1. Garrison (C) 54.90, 2. Blixt (C) 56.91.

500 freestyle — 1. Bree Brockman (C) 5:50.55, 2. Paige Manguson (C) 5:55.17.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Camrynn Manento, C.Magnuson, Sarah Homme, Katie Homme) 1:46.96.

100 backstroke — 1. Jian-Gross Jewel (C) 1:06.17 (exhibition), 2. Natalie Homme (C) 1:09.07 (ex).

100 breaststroke — 1. Sarah Homme (C) 1:15.37 (ex), 2. Grace Barrone (C) 1:18.06 (ex).

400 freestyle relay — 1. Century (Garrison, Kaite Homme, Patten, Blixt) 3:47.43 (ex).

Related Topics: GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVINGPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 29, 2022 10:10 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Cross Country Results Scores graphic
Prep
Cross country results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of cross country meets.
September 29, 2022 09:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century, John Marshall boys soccer
Prep
Photos: Century, John Marshall boys soccer on Sept. 29, 2022
Century hosted John Marshall for a boys soccer game on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester. John Marshall defeated Century 2-1.
September 29, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls tennis results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
September 29, 2022 08:54 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports