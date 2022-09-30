We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Friday, September 30

Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 30, 2022 09:58 AM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 95, Faribault 70

Individual results
(Mayo winners)

Medley relay: Mayo (Sarah Samman, Natalie Boorjian, Avery Walz, Maddie Nemergut) 2:07.39

200 freestyle: Elise Weingarten 2:09.68.

200 IM: Natalie Boorjian 2:16.17

100 fly: Karissa Bell 1:10.18.

100 freestyle: Madeline Gau 58.03.

500 freestyle: Zofia Blinkow 5:52.40.

200 freestyle relay: Mayo (Sarah Samman, Avery Walz, Eliae Weingarten, Juliann Yao) 1:51.89.

100 backstroke: Maddie Nemergut (exhibition) 1:10.23.

100 breaststroke: Madeline Gau (exhibition) 1:14.59.

400 freestyle relay: Mayo (Taylor Peterson, Elise Weingarten, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian). exhibition 4:00.96

