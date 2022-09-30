Girls swimming and diving results for Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 95, Faribault 70
Individual results
(Mayo winners)
Medley relay: Mayo (Sarah Samman, Natalie Boorjian, Avery Walz, Maddie Nemergut) 2:07.39
200 freestyle: Elise Weingarten 2:09.68.
200 IM: Natalie Boorjian 2:16.17
100 fly: Karissa Bell 1:10.18.
100 freestyle: Madeline Gau 58.03.
500 freestyle: Zofia Blinkow 5:52.40.
200 freestyle relay: Mayo (Sarah Samman, Avery Walz, Eliae Weingarten, Juliann Yao) 1:51.89.
100 backstroke: Maddie Nemergut (exhibition) 1:10.23.
100 breaststroke: Madeline Gau (exhibition) 1:14.59.
400 freestyle relay: Mayo (Taylor Peterson, Elise Weingarten, Madeline Gau, Natalie Boorjian). exhibition 4:00.96
