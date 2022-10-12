We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Girls swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.

Swimming Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 11, 2022 11:19 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Mayo 93, Austin 88

(Relay winners, top 2 individuals)

200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Karissa Bell, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Julia Behnke) 2:00.82 8.

200 freestyle — 1. Elise Weingarten (M) 2:08.57, 2. Abbie Boysen (A) 2:10.85.

200 IM — 1. Bell (M) 2:24.93, 2. Lee (M) 2:30.04.

50 freestyle — 1. Natalie Boorjian (M) 25.40, 2. Olivia Walsh (A) 25.71.

Diving — 1. Alayna Kennedy (A) 215.00, Reese Norton (A) 211.60.

100 butterfly — 1. Gau (M) 1:02.56, 2. Taylor Peterson (M) 1:11.15.

100 freestyle — 1. Boorjian (M) 54.80, 2. Walsh (A) 57.03.

500 freestyle — 1. Gracie Greenman (A) 5:39.50, 2. Avery Walz (M) 5:41.04.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Boysen) 1:47.81.

100 backstroke — 1. Greenman (A) 1:06.66, 2. Celine Hermann (M) 1:10.68.

100 breaststroke — 1. Zofia Blinkow (M) 1:15.51 (exhibition), 2. Butts (A) 1:19.26.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Walsh, Greenman, Boysen, Hemry) 4:02.89.

