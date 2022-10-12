Girls swimming and diving results for Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022
A scoreboard of girls swimming and diving results.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Mayo 93, Austin 88
(Relay winners, top 2 individuals)
200 medley relay — 1. Mayo (Karissa Bell, Gabriella Lee, Madeline Gau, Julia Behnke) 2:00.82 8.
200 freestyle — 1. Elise Weingarten (M) 2:08.57, 2. Abbie Boysen (A) 2:10.85.
200 IM — 1. Bell (M) 2:24.93, 2. Lee (M) 2:30.04.
50 freestyle — 1. Natalie Boorjian (M) 25.40, 2. Olivia Walsh (A) 25.71.
Diving — 1. Alayna Kennedy (A) 215.00, Reese Norton (A) 211.60.
100 butterfly — 1. Gau (M) 1:02.56, 2. Taylor Peterson (M) 1:11.15.
100 freestyle — 1. Boorjian (M) 54.80, 2. Walsh (A) 57.03.
500 freestyle — 1. Gracie Greenman (A) 5:39.50, 2. Avery Walz (M) 5:41.04.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Walsh, Alivia Hemry, Kaylee Butts, Boysen) 1:47.81.
100 backstroke — 1. Greenman (A) 1:06.66, 2. Celine Hermann (M) 1:10.68.
100 breaststroke — 1. Zofia Blinkow (M) 1:15.51 (exhibition), 2. Butts (A) 1:19.26.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Austin (Walsh, Greenman, Boysen, Hemry) 4:02.89.