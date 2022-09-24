Girls tennis results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE
Edina 6, Mayo 1
Singles: Aoife Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-0, 6-3; Astrid Kermman (E) def. Ana Medina 2-6, 7-5, 10-6; Emmy Inderieden (E) def. Nandini Iyer 6-0, 6-2; Raya Hou (E) def. Eliana Elder 7-5, 7-5. Doubles: Nicola Santoni/Annie Klemmensen (E) def. Keely Ryder/Malea Diehn 7-6, 7-5; Lauryn Schenck/Rashi Singh (E) def. Audrey Aney/Jordan Ruskell 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Elena Louchs/Molly Bennett (E) def. Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill 6-4, 7-5.
Notes: Mayo is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, Edina No. 3. Mayo played without top player Claire Loftus.
