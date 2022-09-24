We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls tennis results for Friday, Sept. 23, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 23, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE

Edina 6, Mayo 1

Singles: Aoife Loftus (M) def. Sami Hankinson 6-0, 6-3; Astrid Kermman (E) def. Ana Medina 2-6, 7-5, 10-6; Emmy Inderieden (E) def. Nandini Iyer 6-0, 6-2; Raya Hou (E) def. Eliana Elder 7-5, 7-5. Doubles: Nicola Santoni/Annie Klemmensen (E) def. Keely Ryder/Malea Diehn 7-6, 7-5; Lauryn Schenck/Rashi Singh (E) def. Audrey Aney/Jordan Ruskell 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Elena Louchs/Molly Bennett (E) def. Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill 6-4, 7-5.
Notes: Mayo is ranked No. 2 in Class AA, Edina No. 3. Mayo played without top player Claire Loftus.

