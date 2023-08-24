Girls tennis results for Monday, Aug. 21, 2023

Mayo 6, Eagan 1 Singles: Cassandra Li (E) def. Claire Loftus 5-7, 6-2, 11-9; Aoife Loftus (M) def. Greta Peterson 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (M) def. Julia Pankratz 6-0, 6-0; Mayo wins, but no score available from No. 4 singles. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (M) def. Emerson Chaloux/Drew Buslee 6-2, 6-0; Malea Diehn/Bergen Jacob (M) def. Maggie Cahill/Greta Larsen 6-1, 6-1; Charlotte Coby/Diane Meunier (M) def. Anna Fuchs/Janine Macariola 6-0, 6-0. Notes: Eagan's Cassandra Li is considered the top player in the state. Mayo's Claire Loftus (likely No. 2 in the state) had her at set point, but just missed finishing things off.

