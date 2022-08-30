Girls tennis results for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Stewartville 4, John Marshall 3
Singles: Chloe Regal (S) def. Ginny Hull 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Regal (S) def. Aubrey Ackman 6-3, 6-1; Sasha Wheeler (JM) def. Grace Miller 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Sreyoli Bhattacharya (JM) def. Anne Bestor 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Addison Manley/Katrina McCluskey (S) def. Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Boe/Grace Elton (S) def. Hailey Villar/Anna Sun 7-5, 6-2; Kate Anderson/Kendra Kampmeier (JM) def. Emma Manley/Haley Laures 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.