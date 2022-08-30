Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Monday, Aug. 29, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 29, 2022 09:06 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Stewartville 4, John Marshall 3
Singles: Chloe Regal (S) def. Ginny Hull 6-0, 6-1; Olivia Regal (S) def. Aubrey Ackman 6-3, 6-1; Sasha Wheeler (JM) def. Grace Miller 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; Sreyoli Bhattacharya (JM) def. Anne Bestor 6-0, 6-2. Doubles: Addison Manley/Katrina McCluskey (S) def. Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach 6-1, 6-2; Rachel Boe/Grace Elton (S) def. Hailey Villar/Anna Sun 7-5, 6-2; Kate Anderson/Kendra Kampmeier (JM) def. Emma Manley/Haley Laures 6-1, 4-6, 7-5.

