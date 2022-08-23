Girls tennis results for Monday, August 22, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
John Marshall 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Ginny Hull (JM) def. Brooke Bee 7-5 , 1-6 , 10-8; Aubrey Ackman (JM) def. Liberty Heise 6-3 , 7-6 (7-4); Emily Mehrkens (LC) def. Hailey Villar 6-4 , 6-4; Sasha Wheeler (JM) def. Rylee Thieren 6-0 , 6-1. Doubles: Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach (JM) def. Alison Wallerich/Emma Berge 6-1, 6-1; Sreyoli Bhattacharya/Anna Sun (JM) def. Sophia Mahn/Kloey Sanderson 6-0 , 6-1; Kate Anderson/Kendra Kampmeier (JM) def. Kalynn Hagedorn/Grace Ackermann 6-4 , 6-0.
