Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Monday, August 22, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 22, 2022 10:30 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE

John Marshall 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Ginny Hull (JM) def. Brooke Bee 7-5 , 1-6 , 10-8; Aubrey Ackman (JM) def. Liberty Heise 6-3 , 7-6 (7-4); Emily Mehrkens (LC) def. Hailey Villar 6-4 , 6-4; Sasha Wheeler (JM) def. Rylee Thieren 6-0 , 6-1. Doubles: Stacie Mullenbach/Sarah Mullenbach (JM) def. Alison Wallerich/Emma Berge 6-1, 6-1; Sreyoli Bhattacharya/Anna Sun (JM) def. Sophia Mahn/Kloey Sanderson 6-0 , 6-1; Kate Anderson/Kendra Kampmeier (JM) def. Kalynn Hagedorn/Grace Ackermann 6-4 , 6-0.

Related Topics: GIRLS TENNISPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6441.jpg
Prep
Mayo girls tennis team believes a state title is on the horizon
It may not be this season, but very soon the youthful and deep Mayo girls tennis team believes it will win a state championship.
August 22, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
092721-mayo-lourdes-gten-6569.jpg
Prep
Mayo, Lourdes girls tennis teams have lofty ambitions
Rochester Mayo (Class AA) and Rochester Lourdes (Class A) are expected to be among the best tennis teams in the state in their respective classes. Here's a look at all of Rochester's girls tennis teams, and what to expect from them in 2022.
August 22, 2022 10:25 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
GARRISON-CENTURY-DUP-GIRLS-SWIM-7852.jpg
Prep
Century, Mayo should be Big Nine, section swimming & diving powers
A season preview of the Century, John Marshall and Mayo girls swimming and diving teams.
August 22, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck
Mayo senior swimmers.jpg
Prep
Mayo swimming and diving captains share an elementary (school) bond
Mayo's five swimming and diving captains, Natalie Boorjian, Sarah Samman, Chloe Weingarten, Avery Walz and Abby Wigle, all attended the same elementary school.
August 22, 2022 05:25 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck