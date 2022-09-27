Girls tennis results for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Wing 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Hannah Kosek (RW) def. Emily Mehrkens, Lake City 6-0, 6-0; Allie Roe (RW) def. Kloey Sanderson 6-0,6-0; Abby Schmaltz (RW) def. Rylee Thieren 6-2, 6-2; Lorilei Hartman (RW) def. Grace Ackermann 6-7, 6-0, 13-11. Doubles: Brooke Bee/Liberty Heise (LC) def. Allie Meyer/Nora Meyer (RW) 6-4, 6-2; Ava Johnson/Lillian Hartman (RW) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; Aftyen Bluhm/Cienna Fanning (RW) def. Sophia Mahn/Kalynn Hagedorn 4-6, 6-2, 11-9.
