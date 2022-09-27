Girls tennis results for Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
NON-CONFERENCE
Red Wing 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Hannah Kosek (RW) def. Emily Mehrkens 6-0, 6-0; Allie Roe (RW) def. Kloey Sanderson 6-0, 6-0; Abby Schmaltz (RW) def. Rylee Thieren 6-2, 6-2; Lorilei Hartman (RW) def. Grace Ackermann 7-6 (12-10), 6-0. Doubles: Brooke Bee/Liberty Heise (LC) def. Allie Meyer/Nora Meyer 6-4, 6-3; Ava Johnson/Lillian Hartman (RW) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich 5-6 (7-3), 6-2, 6-3; Aftyen Bluhm/Cienna Fanning (RW) def. Sophia Mahn/Kalynn Hagedorn 6-4, 2-6, 11-9.
Byron hosted Dover-Eyota for a girls soccer game on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Top performances for area high school players.