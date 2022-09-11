Girls tennis results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Minnetonka 5, Mayo 2
Singles: Kelsey Phillips (Minn) def. Aoife Loftus 6-1, 6-2; Karina Elvestrom (Minn) def. Keely Ryder 6-3, 6-2 ; Emilija Medzuikaite (Minn) def. Ana Christina Medina 4-6, 7-6, 10-8; Kate Feist (Minn) def. Malea Diehn 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (Mayo) def. Maddie Prondzinski/Meghan Jurgens 6-3, 6-3;
Arianna Piedrahita/Alexa Cummings (Minn) def. Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Bergen Jacob/Charlotte Colby (Mayo) def. Carter Nye/Sydney Prondzinski 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.
