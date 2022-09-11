SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Girls tennis results for Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 10, 2022 09:04 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Minnetonka 5, Mayo 2

Singles: Kelsey Phillips (Minn) def. Aoife Loftus 6-1, 6-2; Karina Elvestrom (Minn) def. Keely Ryder 6-3, 6-2 ; Emilija Medzuikaite (Minn) def. Ana Christina Medina 4-6, 7-6, 10-8; Kate Feist (Minn) def. Malea Diehn 6-1, 6-1. Doubles: Nandini Iyer/Audrey Aney (Mayo) def. Maddie Prondzinski/Meghan Jurgens 6-3, 6-3;
Arianna Piedrahita/Alexa Cummings (Minn) def. Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill 6-2, 6-7, 10-8; Bergen Jacob/Charlotte Colby (Mayo) def. Carter Nye/Sydney Prondzinski 3-6, 6-2, 11-9.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
