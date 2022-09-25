We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Girls tennis results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 24, 2022 09:12 PM
NON-CONFERENCE

Breck 5, Lourdes 2
Singles: Isabelle Einess (B) def. Ryann Witter 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Belae Huss 6-2, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Quinn Dougherty 6-1, 6-4; LIly Ahluwalia (B) def. Katherine Sieve 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Petra Lyon/Witt Mehbod (B) def. Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott 6-2, 6-3; Aelia Bras/Ava Jaffe (B) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Kaydra Quimby 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Fishbein/Emily Lin (B) def. Ellie Liese/Reese Mauermann 6-0, 6-0.
Notes: Breck is ranked No. 1 in Class A and is the state defending champion. Lourdes is No. 2.

By Staff reports
