Girls tennis results for Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Breck 5, Lourdes 2
Singles: Isabelle Einess (B) def. Ryann Witter 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Belae Huss 6-2, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Quinn Dougherty 6-1, 6-4; LIly Ahluwalia (B) def. Katherine Sieve 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Petra Lyon/Witt Mehbod (B) def. Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott 6-2, 6-3; Aelia Bras/Ava Jaffe (B) def. Taylor Seelhammer/Kaydra Quimby 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Fishbein/Emily Lin (B) def. Ellie Liese/Reese Mauermann 6-0, 6-0.
Notes: Breck is ranked No. 1 in Class A and is the state defending champion. Lourdes is No. 2.
