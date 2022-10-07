Girls tennis results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
NON-CONFERENCE
Mayo 7, Stewartville 0
Singles: Aoife Loftus (M) def. Chloe Regal 6-4, 6-3; Keely Ryder (M) def. Olivia Regal 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (M) def. Grace Miller 6-0, 6-0; Nandini Iyer (M) def. Amelia Griffin 6-0, 6-0. Doubles:
Claire Loftus/Malea Diehn (M) def. Katrina McCluskey/Addison Manley 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Aney/Jorden Ruskell (M) def. Rachel Boe/Grace Elton 6-0, 6-2; Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill (M) def. Emma Manley/Anne Bestor 6-1, 6-0.
