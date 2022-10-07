We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Thursday, October 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 06, 2022 08:46 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE

Mayo 7, Stewartville 0

Singles: Aoife Loftus (M) def. Chloe Regal 6-4, 6-3; Keely Ryder (M) def. Olivia Regal 6-0, 6-1; Ana Medina (M) def. Grace Miller 6-0, 6-0; Nandini Iyer (M) def. Amelia Griffin 6-0, 6-0. Doubles:
Claire Loftus/Malea Diehn (M) def. Katrina McCluskey/Addison Manley 6-0, 6-0; Audrey Aney/Jorden Ruskell (M) def. Rachel Boe/Grace Elton 6-0, 6-2; Ella Dozois/Taylor Hill (M) def. Emma Manley/Anne Bestor 6-1, 6-0.

Related Topics: GIRLS TENNISPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
October 06, 2022 08:50 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
October 06, 2022 08:33 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
October 06, 2022 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Lourdes, Cannon Falls girls tennis
Prep
Girls Section 1A, 1AA tennis pairings: Mayo seeded No. 1 in AA, Lourdes No. 1 in A
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
October 06, 2022 04:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports