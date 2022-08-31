Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
Lourdes 7, Lake City 0
Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Sophia Mahn 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Emily Mehrkens 6-0, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Kloey Sanderson 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Sieve (L) def. Kalynn Hagedorn 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Brooke Bee/Libery Heise 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Liese/Sophia Hubbard (L) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich (LC) 2-6, 6-4, 14-12; Kaydra Quimby/Reese Mauermann (L) def. Rylee Thieren/Erica Wallerich 6-4, 7-5.
Century hosted Red Wing for a girls soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Century High School in Rochester.
Top performances for area high school players.