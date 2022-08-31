Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
August 30, 2022 08:49 PM
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

Lourdes 7, Lake City 0

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Sophia Mahn 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Emily Mehrkens 6-0, 6-0; Erin Witter (L) def. Kloey Sanderson 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Sieve (L) def. Kalynn Hagedorn 6-3, 6-0. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (L) def. Brooke Bee/Libery Heise 6-2, 6-2; Ellie Liese/Sophia Hubbard (L) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich (LC) 2-6, 6-4, 14-12; Kaydra Quimby/Reese Mauermann (L) def. Rylee Thieren/Erica Wallerich 6-4, 7-5.

By Staff reports
