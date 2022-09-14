Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 5, Austin 2
Singles: Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Reetu Gurung 6-1, 6-0; Tea McEachern (C) def. Emma Haugen 6-0, 6-3; Zoe Zhang (C) def. Vida Curtis 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Taunton (C) def. Yazmine Huerta 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (C) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt 7-5, 6-4; Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) def. Kaitlin Osburn/Noami Nevenheim 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; May Yu/Vivian Zheng (C) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack 6-1, 6-0.
