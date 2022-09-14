SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Sports | Prep
Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 13, 2022 08:05 PM
BIG NINE CONFERENCE

Century 5, Austin 2
Singles: Gracie Schmitt (A) def. Reetu Gurung 6-1, 6-0; Tea McEachern (C) def. Emma Haugen 6-0, 6-3; Zoe Zhang (C) def. Vida Curtis 6-0, 6-0; Rachel Taunton (C) def. Yazmine Huerta 6-1, 6-0. Doubles: Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (C) def. Abby VanPelt/Katie VanPelt 7-5, 6-4; Jenna Hetzel/Seanna Kubas (A) def. Kaitlin Osburn/Noami Nevenheim 6-3, 4-6, 10-7; May Yu/Vivian Zheng (C) def. Kaitlyn Riskedahl/Ella Nack 6-1, 6-0.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
