Girls tennis results for Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
Century 4, John Marshall 3
Singles: Reetu Gurung (C) def. Ginny Hull 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7-5); Tea McEachern (C) def. Aubrey Ackman 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Zoe Zhang (C) def. Sasha Wheeler 6-4, 6-2; Sreyoli Bhattacharya (JM) def. Jasmine Yu 6-3, 6-1. Doubles: Sarah Nevenheim/Sarah Yilma (C) def. Sarah Mullenbach/Hailey Villar 6-1, 6-4; Stacie Mullenbach/Anna Sun (JM) def. Rachel Taunton/Kaitlin Osburn 6-1, 6-2; Kendra Kampmeier/Ajna Behlic (JM) def. Naomi Nevenheim/Ria Shah 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
