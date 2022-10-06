Girls tennis results for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
We are part of The Trust Project.
SECTION 1A
Cannon Falls 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Lauren Ritz (CF) def. Liberty Heise 6-4, 6-0; Josie Sjoquist (CF) def. Emily Mehrkens 6-1, 6-4; Rylee Thieren (LC) def. Sophia Nerison 3-6, 6-2 ,10-7; Livia Tennessen (CF) def. Margaret Rol 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Claire Dicke/Allison Hughes (CF) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich 6-1, 6-1; Cami Anderson/Kalee Anderson (CF) def. Sophia Mahn/Kalynn Hagedorn 6-4, 7-5; Noelle Swenson/Josie Buck (CF) def. Erica Wallerich/Julia Huettl 6-1, 6-0.
Rankings based on the votes of media member across the state of Minnesota.
It had been a while, but Century finally got the best of Mayo in a volleyball match on Tuesday night. It took five sets to get it done.
PIZM used its speed and on-field coaching from Brandt Konik to beat Lake City 2-0.
Lake City hosted Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa for a boys soccer game on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Lake City. PIZM defeated Lake City 2-0.