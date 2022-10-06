We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
Sports | Prep
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
October 05, 2022 07:19 PM
SECTION 1A

Cannon Falls 6, Lake City 1
Singles: Lauren Ritz (CF) def. Liberty Heise 6-4, 6-0; Josie Sjoquist (CF) def. Emily Mehrkens 6-1, 6-4; Rylee Thieren (LC) def. Sophia Nerison 3-6, 6-2 ,10-7; Livia Tennessen (CF) def. Margaret Rol 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Claire Dicke/Allison Hughes (CF) def. Emma Berge/Alison Wallerich 6-1, 6-1; Cami Anderson/Kalee Anderson (CF) def. Sophia Mahn/Kalynn Hagedorn 6-4, 7-5; Noelle Swenson/Josie Buck (CF) def. Erica Wallerich/Julia Huettl 6-1, 6-0.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
