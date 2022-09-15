We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Girls tennis results for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022

A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.

Tennis Results Scores graphic
By Staff reports
September 14, 2022 11:35 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

NON-CONFERENCE

Lourdes 7, Minnehaha Adademy 0

Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Chloe Alley 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Maria Lemmons 6-0, 6-2; Erin Witter (L) def. Ella Pickering 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Sieve (L) Ingrid Lleva 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (IL) def. Katie Jung/Lily Ziniewicz 6-1, 6-3; Sophia Hubbard/Ellie Liese (L) def. Catherine Skow/Sofia Metcalf 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Taylor Seelhammer/Rese Mauermann (L) def. Kate Law/Isabelle Johnson 7-5, 6-0.

Related Topics: GIRLS TENNISPB PREP SCORESMEMBERS-ONLY
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Caledonia.FB.jpg
Prep
High school state football polls: Chatfield No. 1, Caledonia No. 3 in Class AA
1. Lakeville South (6) 60
September 14, 2022 10:29 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Soccer Results Scores graphic
Prep
Girls soccer results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of girls soccer matches.
September 13, 2022 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls volleyball
Prep
Photos: Lourdes, Kasson-Mantorville girls volleyball on Sept. 13, 2022
Lourdes hosted Kasson-Mantorville for a girls volleyball on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
September 13, 2022 09:33 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Kasson-Mantorville, Lourdes girls volleyball
Prep
Volleyball results for Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022
A scoreboard of volleyball matches.
September 13, 2022 09:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports