Girls tennis results for Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022
A scoreboard of girls tennis matches.
NON-CONFERENCE
Lourdes 7, Minnehaha Adademy 0
Singles: Ryann Witter (L) def. Chloe Alley 6-0, 6-0; Caroline Daly (L) def. Maria Lemmons 6-0, 6-2; Erin Witter (L) def. Ella Pickering 6-0, 6-0; Katherine Sieve (L) Ingrid Lleva 6-0, 6-1. Doubles: Elyse Palen/Taylor Elliott (IL) def. Katie Jung/Lily Ziniewicz 6-1, 6-3; Sophia Hubbard/Ellie Liese (L) def. Catherine Skow/Sofia Metcalf 3-6, 6-4, 10-8; Taylor Seelhammer/Rese Mauermann (L) def. Kate Law/Isabelle Johnson 7-5, 6-0.
