Girls Tennis Season Preview: Mayo, Lourdes have look of section champs

CENTURY

Century's Julia Baber returns the ball to Mankato West's Mckenna Schreiber during a girls tennis match Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Century High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Josh Heiden (eighth season).

Top returners: Sr. Julia Baber (second at state in doubles in 2019; will play No. 1 or 2 singles); Jr. Paige Sargent (second at state in doubles; No. 1 or 2 singles); Sr. Zoey Chen (No. 1 doubles); Sr. Jenny Yan (No. 1 doubles): Sr. Kathleen Thompson (No. 3 singles); Fr. Sarah Nevenheim (singles or doubles).

Top newcomer: Fr. Reetu Gurung (position undetermined).

2021 outlook: Century has two of the better players in the state in senior Julia Baber and junior Paige Sargent. They combined to finish second at state in doubles in 2019 (there was no state tournament last year due to COVID 19 rules) and will likely team for doubles in the individual tournament again this season. Century has a nice combination of upperclassmen and younger players. The guess is that it will provide a decidedly winning mix. “We will continue to preach improving ourselves and focusing on things within our control, without getting too caught up in the outcomes day to day,” Century coach Josh Heiden said.

MAYO

Mayo's Sutton Julsrud returns the ball to Lakeville South's Michaella Sullivan during the Section 1AA Championship Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Mayo High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: Jeff Demaray (third season)

Top returners: Fr. Claire Loftus (14-0 last season; will play No. 1 singles); Sr. Sutton Julsrud (12-2 last season; No. 2 singles); So. Nandini Iyer (15-0 last season; No. 1 doubles); Fr. Keely Ryder (14-0 last season; No. 4 singles); So. Audrey Aney (15-0 last year; doubles); Jr. Jorden Ruskell (12-1 last year; doubles).

Top newcomers: Jr. Ella Dozois (doubles); Jr. Aoife Loftus (No. 3 singles); 7th-grader Malea Diehn (doubles); Fr. Charlotte Colby (doubles).

2021 outlook: Led by freshman rising star Claire Loftus, who finished unbeaten last season at No. 1 singles, this is a young and talented team. Singles will be the strength, with No. 2 player and senior Sutton Julsrud the most experienced player on the team. She is the lone senior. Mayo graduated four outstanding doubles players last spring which makes doubles appear a bit more up for grabs than usual at Mayo. But expect constant improvement in doubles, a position that has always been a strength for the Spartans. Mayo will be the favorite in the Big Nine Conference and in Section 1AA. “The goals will be the same as previous years,” Mayo coach Jeff Demaray said. “Having fun, winning the Section (1AA) and Big Nine titles, and learning life lessons are what we are trying to accomplish.”

JOHN MARSHALL

John Marshall's Abby Herman returns the ball to Mayo's Taylor Julsrud during a girls tennis match Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at John Marshall High School in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Co-head coaches: Jane Fink (second season), Elizabeth Fink (second season).

Top returners: Sr. Abby Herman; Sr. Grace Abdelkarim; Jr. Virginia Hull; Jr. Sarah Mullenbach; Jr. Stacie Mullenbach; Fr. Aubrey Ackman.

Top newcomers: So. Hailey Villar; Fr. Sasha Wheeler.

2021 outlook: John Marshall enters the season with a mix of returning and new players. Co-head coach Elizabeth Fink has been heartened by the improvements being made by players individually and collectively. She also likes the potential being shown by newcomers Hailey Villar (sophomore) and Sasha Wheeler (freshman). The attitude by all of the players has been impressive in the early going. “We are looking forward to a season full of opportunity and improvement while having fun competing as a team,” Fink said. “We have a mix of returning and new players which makes it a pleasure to watch improvements throughout the season. The girls are committed to working hard and displaying good sportsmanship.”

LOURDES

Lourdes' Ryann Witter returns the ball to Cotter's Hannah Graff during a Section 1A girls tennis semifinal match Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Kutzky Park in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)





Head coach: David Pettengill (eighth season)

Top returners: Jr. Ryann Witter (undefeated last year; No. 1 singles); So. Elyse Palen (undefeated last year; No. 1 doubles); Eighth-grader Ana Medina (undefeated last year; No. 3 singles); So. Caroline Daly (undefeated last year; No. 4 singles); So. Taylor Elliott (undefeated last year; No. 3 doubles); So. Erin Witter (undefeated last year; No. 3 doubles).

2021 outlook: In a season that was abbreviated due to COVID 19, the Eagles were not tested much a year ago. They finished 7-0, with almost all of their players never losing a match. Lourdes returns a strong lineup again this year led by No. 1 singles player Ryann Witter and No. 1 doubles player Elyse Palen. Some players seeking to crack the lineup in doubles are senior Greta Eckle, junior Sophia Turja-Hubbard, sophomores Ellie Nelson and Katherine Sieve, and freshmen Molly Suino and Taylor Seelhammer. Lourdes is seeking its 26th straight Section 1A championship and is a strong favorite to win it. “Our top seven players returning from last year will be our strength for this year,” Lourdes coach David Pettengill said. “Our singles will be strong, and our No. 1 doubles will have had experience.”

— Pat Ruff / Post Bulletin