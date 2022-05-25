SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep
News reporting
News reporting
News reporting

Girls track-and-field honor rolls: Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA

061821-GIRLS-CLASS-A-TRACK-5124.jpg
GMLOKS' Anika Reiland runs in the 200-meter dash during the state Class A girls track-and-field meet Friday, June 18, 2021, at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo
Pat Ruff
By Pat Ruff
May 25, 2022 11:52 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

SECTION 1A HONOR ROLL

(Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOKS, RACE, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton), Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson, Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa)

100 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.39; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.63; Taylor Kurtz (Dover-Eyota) 12.69.

200 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.85; Natalie Bremer (Lake City) 26.22; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 26.32.

400 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 59.27; Reese Koenen (Pine Island) 60.39; Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 61.05.

800 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:16.84; Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:23; Mela Schmitz (Lake City) 2:25.94.

1,600 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:02.36; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:20; Abby Oxentenko (Lourdes) 5:36.92.

3,200 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 10:54.76; Sonja Semling (Cotter) 11:36.99; Peyton Meincke (Lake City) 12:25.50.

100 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 16.24; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 16.51; Elena Hartung (Pine Island) 16.55.

300 hurdles — Elena Hartung (Pine Island) 48.53; Greeley Galle (GMLOKS) 49.03; Lynsey Ruen (LFC MC) 49.08

4x100 relay — Pine Island 50.98; Lourdes 51.48; Kenyon-Wananingo/Goodhue 52.44.

4x200 relay — GMLOKS 1:46.39; Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1:48.23; Lourdes 1:48.68.

4x400 relay — GMLOKS 4:08.18; Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4:08.68; LFCMC 4:11.77.

4x800 relay — Lake City 9:54.21; GMLOKS 10:13.30; Lourdes 10:16.72.

Long jump — Jackie Cole (Medford) 18-1; Reese Koenen (Pine Island) 17-1/2; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 17-0.

Triple jump — Lindsey Rossow (Lourdes) 34-3/4; Anna Hennessy (Lewiston-Altura) 33-4; Macy Koenen (Pine Island) 33-1/4.

High jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5-4; Maddie Seymour (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-2; Ava Knott (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-0; Lauren Cole (Chatfield) 5-0.

Pole vault — Addie Miner (LFCMC) 9-3; Madison Simon (LFCMC) 9-0; Jonna Gunnarson (Lewiston-Altura) 9-0.

Shot put — Lexi Foster (GMLOKS) 37-11 1/4; Calli Coolidge (Hayfield) 34-9 1/2; Zayda Priebe (Chatfield) 34-9 1/2.

Discus — Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 129-10; Zayda Priebe (Chatfield) 119-4; Abby Fitzgerald (Medford) 112-10.

SECTION 1AA HONOR ROLL

SECTION 1AA HONOR ROLL

(Byron, Cannon Falls, Kasson-Mantorville, Plainview-Elgin-Millville, Red Wing, Stewartville, Winona)

100 — Megan Lund (Byron) 12.60; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 12.82; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 12.88.

200 — Megan Lund (Byron) 25.85; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 26.22; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 26.32.

400 — Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 59.27; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 60.39; Ellie Burt (Byron) 61.05.

800 — Ellie Burt (Byron) 2:16.84; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 2:23; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 2:25.94.

1,600 — Ellie Burt (Byron) 5:02.36; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 5:20; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 5:36.92.

3,200 — Ellie Burt (Byron) 10:54.76; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 11:36.99; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 12:25.50.

100 hurdles — Megan Lund (Byron) 16.24; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 16.51; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 16.55.

300 hurdles — Megan Lund (Byron) 48.53; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 49.03; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 49.08

4x100 relay — Byron 50.98; Stewartville 51.48; Kasson-Mantorville 52.44.

4x200 relay — Byron 1:46.39; Stewartville 1:48.23; Kasson-Mantorville 1:48.68.

4x400 relay — Byron 4:08.18; Stewartville 4:08.68; Kasson-Mantorville 4:11.77.

4x800 relay — Byron 9:54.21; Stewartville 10:13.30; Kasson-Mantorville 10:16.72.

Long jump — Megan Lund (Byron) 18-1; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 17-1/2; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 17-0.

Triple jump — Megan Lund (Byron) 34-3/4; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 33-4; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 33-1/4.

High jump — Megan Lund (Byron) 5-4; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 5-2; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 5-0; Ellie Burt (Byron) 5-0.

Pole vault — Megan Lund (Byron) 9-3; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 9-0; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 9-0.

Shot put — Megan Lund (Byron) 37-11 1/4; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 34-9 1/2; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 34-9 1/2.

Discus — Megan Lund (Byron) 129-10; Megan Houlihan (Stewartville) 119-4; Ava Tripp (Kasson-Mantorville) 112-10.

SECTION 1AAA HONOR ROLL

(Century, Mayo, John Marshall)

100 — Megan Lund (Century) 12.69; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 12.77; Alana Acker (JM) 12.93.

200 — Megan Lund (Century) 26.45; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 27.22; Madison Meyer (Mayo) 27.76.

400 — Penelopea Gordon (Century) 58.68; Addison Clarey (Century) 60.57; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 61.03.

800 — Penelopea Gordon (Century) 2:16.52; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 2:26.32; Sophia Trabuco (Century) 2:29.25.

1,600 — Sophia Trabuco (Century) 5:33.70; Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 5:33.87; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 5:34.58.

3,200 — Addie Crow (Century) 11:43.00; Abigail Tri (JM) 11.53.09; Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 11:59.85.

100 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 14.67; Alana Acker (John Marshall) 16.37; Annie Church (Century) 16.78.

300 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 44.77; Jordyn Sutton (Century) 50.79; Annie Church (Century) 51.09.

4x100 relay — Century 48.77; Mayo 51.42; JM 55.71.

4x200 relay — Century 1:47.04; Mayo 1:49.96; JM 1:58.37.

4x400 relay — Century 4:06.79; Mayo 4:12.33.

4x800 relay — Century 10:06.96; Mayo 10:15.23.

Long jump — Sarrah Lindner (Century) 17-2 3/4; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 16-11; Farah Salama (Mayo) 16-7 1/2.

Triple jump — Anna Henrichsen (Century) 37-3; Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 37-2 3/4; Sarrah Lindner (Century) 35-9 1/2.

High jump — Jadyn Lester (Mayo) 5-2; Alana Acker (JM) 5-0; Gabriele Buhrow (Mayo) 4-10.

Pole vault — Maddy Habberstad (Century) 10-6; Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 8-0; Natalie Drake (Mayo) 7-6.

Shot put — Erica Matey (Mayo) 38-0; Bailey Kote (Century) 35-8 1/2; Elise Jensen (Century) 32-5.

Discus — Elise Jensen (Century) 125-10; Bailey Klote (Century) 110-11; Ayla Larson (Mayo) 100-4.

