Girls track-and-field honor rolls: Section 1A, 1AA, 1AAA
SECTION 1A HONOR ROLL
(Blooming Prairie, Caledonia/Spring Grove, Chatfield, Winona Cotter, Dover-Eyota, GMLOKS, RACE, Hayfield, Kenyon-Wanamingo/Goodhue, La Crescent, Lake City, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central/Mabel-Canton), Lewiston-Altura, Lyle/Pacelli, Medford, Pine Island, Lourdes, Rushford-Peterson, Houston, St. Charles, Triton, Wabasha-Kellogg, Zumbrota-Mazeppa)
100 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.39; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 12.63; Taylor Kurtz (Dover-Eyota) 12.69.
200 — Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 25.85; Natalie Bremer (Lake City) 26.22; Chantle Reiland (GMLOKS) 26.32.
400 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 59.27; Reese Koenen (Pine Island) 60.39; Anika Reiland (GMLOKS) 61.05.
800 — Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:16.84; Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 2:23; Mela Schmitz (Lake City) 2:25.94.
1,600 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:02.36; Katrina Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5:20; Abby Oxentenko (Lourdes) 5:36.92.
3,200 — Natasha Sortland (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 10:54.76; Sonja Semling (Cotter) 11:36.99; Peyton Meincke (Lake City) 12:25.50.
100 hurdles — Emily Ludwig (La Crescent-Hokah) 16.24; Aubryana Boldt (Rushford-Peterson/Houston) 16.51; Elena Hartung (Pine Island) 16.55.
300 hurdles — Elena Hartung (Pine Island) 48.53; Greeley Galle (GMLOKS) 49.03; Lynsey Ruen (LFC MC) 49.08
4x100 relay — Pine Island 50.98; Lourdes 51.48; Kenyon-Wananingo/Goodhue 52.44.
4x200 relay — GMLOKS 1:46.39; Zumbrota-Mazeppa 1:48.23; Lourdes 1:48.68.
4x400 relay — GMLOKS 4:08.18; Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4:08.68; LFCMC 4:11.77.
4x800 relay — Lake City 9:54.21; GMLOKS 10:13.30; Lourdes 10:16.72.
Long jump — Jackie Cole (Medford) 18-1; Reese Koenen (Pine Island) 17-1/2; Hayley Lentsch (Kenyon-Wanamingo) 17-0.
Triple jump — Lindsey Rossow (Lourdes) 34-3/4; Anna Hennessy (Lewiston-Altura) 33-4; Macy Koenen (Pine Island) 33-1/4.
High jump — Annaka Forsberg (Blooming Prairie) 5-4; Maddie Seymour (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-2; Ava Knott (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) 5-0; Lauren Cole (Chatfield) 5-0.
Pole vault — Addie Miner (LFCMC) 9-3; Madison Simon (LFCMC) 9-0; Jonna Gunnarson (Lewiston-Altura) 9-0.
Shot put — Lexi Foster (GMLOKS) 37-11 1/4; Calli Coolidge (Hayfield) 34-9 1/2; Zayda Priebe (Chatfield) 34-9 1/2.
Discus — Lexy Foster (GMLOKS) 129-10; Zayda Priebe (Chatfield) 119-4; Abby Fitzgerald (Medford) 112-10.
SECTION 1AAA HONOR ROLL
(Century, Mayo, John Marshall)
100 — Megan Lund (Century) 12.69; Favor Omoijuanfo (Century) 12.77; Alana Acker (JM) 12.93.
200 — Megan Lund (Century) 26.45; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 27.22; Madison Meyer (Mayo) 27.76.
400 — Penelopea Gordon (Century) 58.68; Addison Clarey (Century) 60.57; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 61.03.
800 — Penelopea Gordon (Century) 2:16.52; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 2:26.32; Sophia Trabuco (Century) 2:29.25.
1,600 — Sophia Trabuco (Century) 5:33.70; Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 5:33.87; Shannon Chen (Mayo) 5:34.58.
3,200 — Addie Crow (Century) 11:43.00; Abigail Tri (JM) 11.53.09; Jazzlyn Hanenberger (Century) 11:59.85.
100 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 14.67; Alana Acker (John Marshall) 16.37; Annie Church (Century) 16.78.
300 hurdles — Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 44.77; Jordyn Sutton (Century) 50.79; Annie Church (Century) 51.09.
4x100 relay — Century 48.77; Mayo 51.42; JM 55.71.
4x200 relay — Century 1:47.04; Mayo 1:49.96; JM 1:58.37.
4x400 relay — Century 4:06.79; Mayo 4:12.33.
4x800 relay — Century 10:06.96; Mayo 10:15.23.
Long jump — Sarrah Lindner (Century) 17-2 3/4; Maddy Habberstad (Century) 16-11; Farah Salama (Mayo) 16-7 1/2.
Triple jump — Anna Henrichsen (Century) 37-3; Hannah Hanson (Mayo) 37-2 3/4; Sarrah Lindner (Century) 35-9 1/2.
High jump — Jadyn Lester (Mayo) 5-2; Alana Acker (JM) 5-0; Gabriele Buhrow (Mayo) 4-10.
Pole vault — Maddy Habberstad (Century) 10-6; Abigail Wigle (Mayo) 8-0; Natalie Drake (Mayo) 7-6.
Shot put — Erica Matey (Mayo) 38-0; Bailey Kote (Century) 35-8 1/2; Elise Jensen (Century) 32-5.
Discus — Elise Jensen (Century) 125-10; Bailey Klote (Century) 110-11; Ayla Larson (Mayo) 100-4.