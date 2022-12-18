Girls wrestling results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022
A scoreboard of wrestling results.
HOPKINS ATHENA INVITATIONAL
Team scores
Apple Valley 179, South St. Paul 106, Stillwater 86, Simley 81, Centennial 80, Byron 76, Eastview 60, St. Croix Falls 49, Bloomington Kennedy 44, Forest Lake 41, Rush City-Braham 36.5, Rosemount 35, Hopkins 33, Spectrum 24, Park 23, Robbinsdale Armstrong 18, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 13, Chatfield 10, Minneapolis Edison 7, Hutchinson 3, Zimmerman 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0.
Byron, Chatfield highlights
(Top-five finishers)
132 — (Third place) Aleah Jensen (SCF) pinned Leah Bendix (Byr) 3:31.
138 — (First place) Rachel Fode (Byr) pinned Nora Akpan (Cent) :46.
165 — (First place) Esperanza Calvillo (AV) pinned Noami Carillo (Byron) :38. (Fifth place) Marley Harris (Chat) pinned Melissa Sanchez Delgado (BK) :31.