Sports | Prep
Girls wrestling results for Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022

By Staff reports
December 18, 2022 02:40 PM
HOPKINS ATHENA INVITATIONAL

Team scores

Apple Valley 179, South St. Paul 106, Stillwater 86, Simley 81, Centennial 80, Byron 76, Eastview 60, St. Croix Falls 49, Bloomington Kennedy 44, Forest Lake 41, Rush City-Braham 36.5, Rosemount 35, Hopkins 33, Spectrum 24, Park 23, Robbinsdale Armstrong 18, Minneapolis Patrick Henry 13, Chatfield 10, Minneapolis Edison 7, Hutchinson 3, Zimmerman 3, Wadena-Deer Creek 0.

Byron, Chatfield highlights

(Top-five finishers)

132 — (Third place) Aleah Jensen (SCF) pinned Leah Bendix (Byr) 3:31.

138 — (First place) Rachel Fode (Byr) pinned Nora Akpan (Cent) :46.

165 — (First place) Esperanza Calvillo (AV) pinned Noami Carillo (Byron) :38. (Fifth place) Marley Harris (Chat) pinned Melissa Sanchez Delgado (BK) :31.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
