Sports | Prep

Girls state wrestling: Pine Island's Elsmore and GMLOS' Smith advance to finals

Elsmore and Smith will look to make history as the first 100- and 138-pound girls state champions.

Girls state wrestling
Pine Island eighth-grader Lauren Elsmore (red headgear) wrestles Wayzata junior Maddie Alexander in a 100-pound semifinal in the first-ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Xcel Energy Center.
Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin
Alex VandenHouten
By Alex VandenHouten
March 05, 2022 03:07 PM
ST. PAUL — History was made on Saturday at the Xcel Energy Center.

The first-ever MSHSL girls state wrestling tournament kicked off at the Excel Energy Center and the grapplers did not disappoint.

The Rochester-area will see two looking to claim the first girls state title in their respective weight class after Pine Island's Lauren Elsmore (100-pounds) and Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland's Diann Smith (138) won their semifinal by pin.

Elsmore shook off a little nerves, before securing two two-point nearfalls to close out the second period. The eighth-grader carried that momentum into the third period, before pinning Wayzata junior Maddie Alexander.

Elsmore will face Simley's Charli Raymond — who won by pin in the first period — in a rematch of the Section 1-4 title match. Raymond won that title by tech. fall.

Smith (138) pinned Jadyn Kelly of Bemidji in the first period to advance to the finals. Smith will now face Riley Myers of Eastview in a rematch of the Section 1-4 title match that saw Myers win by an 8-0 major decision.

St. Charles junior Noelle Barclay (165) and Century eighth-grader Miya Ebling (185) were pinned in their respective semifinal.

