GMLOKS' Reiland cousins have sprinted past the competition

WINONA — Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Kingsland/Southland girls track-and-field coach Aaron Thauwald knows this is not normal.

At the top of his sprinting lineup is an embarrassment of riches, dazzling cousins Anika and Chantle Reiland. They are Section 1A’s top two sprinters and two of the top seven in all of Class A. Anika is a senior, Chantle a sophomore.

Those two went about mostly proving their standing one more time Thursday, though there was one difficult slip up for Anika in the state-qualifying Section 1A track-and-field meet at Paul Giel Field.

Anika was disqualified in the 100 for a false start. Chantle, tears in her eyes after seeing her cousin forced out, went on to win the race in 12.74. Dover-Eyota budding eighth-grade star Taylor Kurtz was second in 12.78.

"That was very difficult to watch," Chantle said, "with as good as Anika is in the 100 and because of how hard she's worked. That race means a lot to her."

Chantle Reiland of GMLOKS edges out Taylor Kurtz of Dover-Eyota in the 100-meter dash Thursday during the Section 1A finals at Paul Giel Field. Contribued / Jerry Olson

In the 200, their world became half right again. Anika finished first (25.34), though Chantle was off her usual pace and finished fourth (26.21). Still, both are headed to state in the 200 by state standard.

Those two also helped the GMLOKS 4x200 relay team (Lydia Redman, Chantle, Breeley Gallle, Anika) easily finished first (1:45.19) in that event. It is a GMLOK relay that is hoping to continue to hoard state championship medals. The Bulldogs’ 4x200 team — with a variety of members through the years, Anika being the one constant — has been state champion in its last four tries. It would likely be five had COVID not wiped out the 2020 season.

As good as GMLOKS is as a team, including finishing second in the state True Team meet on May 20, there are two best reasons for that. It is those cousins. Thauwald knows that after Class A’s No. 1 sprinter Anika Reiland graduates this year and resumes her track career at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, he’ll likely never experience anything close to this kind of 1-2 athletic punch again.

“To have two stars like them, it is fun,” Thauwald said. “You couldn’t ask for anything more as a coach, to have two super-good (talents) and ones who are willing to get better and don’t take anything for granted. As a coach, I’m spoiled. This is what every coach hopes to have at some point. Those are two ultimate competitors.”

Ultimate competitors who get almost all of their competition from each other. Just once this season has Anika not finished first in a race that wasn’t a preliminary. That happened on April 28 in the Hamline Elite Meet when she was runner-up to Maple Grove’s Jordyn Borsch. Anika was timed in 25.65, Borsch in 24.92.

Other than that, Anika and Chantle — who both attend Kingsland High School — have spent almost the entire season going 1-2 in every race they'd entered.

“Everyone asks me how it feels to win all the time,” said Anika, who academically is also at the top of her class. “But I just keep it low key. I don’t like to think about how I’m the fastest one. But it is kind of motivating to stay on top. I’m competitive. I’m competitive in everything I do.”

Chantle is thankful for that. Anika’s constant pushing to be the best has been Chantle’s biggest motivator toward greatness. She looks up to her older cousin and makes every effort to keep up with her.

“I feel like it’s been really great that she has been pushing me, and I’ve been pushing her, too,” Chantle said. “She works pretty hard all the time. Everybody else does the same next to her. I like hard work and trying to be the best that I can be.”

A year ago in the state meet, their best also had the Reiland cousins finishing next to each other. That happened in the 100, Anika timed in 12.48 in the finals for second place, Chantle in 12.52 for third.

Anika was also second in the 200 at state (24.98), while Chantle didn’t run the 200.

This year, it is Anika’s hope that she can break through and win a state individual event. As for Chantle, she’s pushing for a top-two finish in the 100 or 200.

And what would be the reaction if Chantle had ever beat Anika?

Well, it would be mixed for the senior. Anika loves her cousin, but she also loves to win.

“If she ever beat me, I think I’d be a little bit disappointed in myself,” Anika said. “But I’d be happy for her.”

Forsberg a double champion

Annaka Forsberg is the best high jumper not only in Section 1A, but all of Class A. The Blooming Prairie junior won the state title last year with a 5-foot-6 leap. This season, she's cleared 5-8 twice, including Tuesday on the first day of the Section 1A meet.

But Forsberg entered the season wanting something more. She wanted it all while knowing something. It's that she's "bouncy," as she describes herself.

So, what better event to bounce in than that three-bounce event, the triple jump.

She chose it all right, then proceeded to excel in it. That culminated Thurssday with her landing her best triple jump distance of the year, sailing a winning 36 feet.

"I came off a good day in the high jump on Tuesday, so I was feeling good and going for the 36-foot mark today — that was my goal," Forsberg said. "Today, I was just feeling bouncy and good. And the warm weather we had today affects me so much. When it's warm like this, I don't have to keep warming up. I felt good all day."

Natasha Sortland's plan works

Natasha Sortland has grown used to winning the Section 1A 1,600 title. The Zumbrota-Mazeppa senior entered the section meet having won it three straight years. Now make it four straight, Sortland winning Thursday in 5:17.00.

She saved a little bit in that race, knowing the heat could wear her out and also wanting to conserve a bit of energy for her favorite event, the 4x400 relay.

There she would be joined by twin sister Katrina Sortland, as well as Sawyer Sheridan and Kaila Huneke.

"I like them mile, but I love the 4x400," Natasha said.

That bit of saving paid off. Natasha was part of a Z-M relay team that finished first, in 4:05.50.

Gophers prevail in 4x100

The Chatfield 4x100 relay team was not the favorite in Thursday's finals. The winner was expected to be Winona Cotter or Lourdes, who'd finished 1-2 in Tuesday's preliminaries.

Still, the Gophers won anyway, timed in a personal-best 49.78. Jaelyn LaPlante ran the anchor leg in the race, barely edging out Lourdes' Ella Shedivy at the finish line.

"On Tuesday, we came in third in the (preliminaries)," LaPlante said. "So we knew we had to push as hard as we could if we were expecting to win. We pushed it and we go it."

Shedivy appreciated the competition.

"This section is stacked and I love it," Shedivy said. "It makes it more fun. It pushes me and the other teams to do better. It makes it more competitive."

Bulldogs are champs

GMLOKS easily won the girls team title, with 123.75 points. Chatfield was second with 70.75, followed by Rushford-Peterson/Houston with 70.

