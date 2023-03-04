GMLOS wrestler McKenna Hendrickson hoping to win state for recovering father and basketball lover mother

GRAND MEADOW — For as long as McKenna Hendrickson can just about remember, a basketball has been in her hand.

Her mother Leslie — a former basketball player at then Rochester Community College — understandably, passed down her love of the game to her oldest daughter.

McKenna did her best to live up to it.

“I grew up — my mom put me in literally every single camp for basketball,” McKenna said. “Like if there was a camp at the school, I was there. Even before the camp probably started, I was there shooting baskets.

“We have this program called the 10,000 shot Club, which you it's like you shoot so many baskets over the summer and if you hit 10,000. So one minute would be 10 shots and like 60 minutes would be 600 or whatever. I did that every year and stuff like that.”

Hendrickson was a key part in helping Grand Meadow reach the program’s first section championship last year as a junior, averaging double digits for a team that finished 23-7.

She was all set to help a talented GM squad continue to reach new heights this season.

McKenna played AAU in the summer and in fact, went to the winter PAC meeting all set to play basketball.

But then, she had a change of heart.

She loved playing basketball in the summer, but simply no longer found the high school season enjoyable.

Her mother was a tad disappointed.

“A little is an understatement,” Leslie said. “Yeah, it was, it was pretty hard…We've spent so much time playing basketball and practicing and traveling basketball, the countless hours up in the gym.”

Yet, hearing those words still wasn't nearly as shocking as to what would come out of McKenna’s mouth next: ‘I want to do wrestling.’

“She was not very happy,” McKenna said with a laugh.

“I thought, 'No, you’re not going out for wrestling,'” Leslie said.

Yet, McKenna’s mind was made up.

“It’s my senior year, I want to do something fun,” McKenna said. “I want to do what I want to do, not what everyone else wants me to do.”

GMLOS senior McKenna Hendrickson (left) wrestles Apple Valley seventh-grader Andrea Quinones during the MSHSL Section 1-2 championship on Feb. 11, 2023 at Hastings High School. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

McKenna had toyed with the idea in the past.

She had grown up watching her older brother wrestle at youth events, but where she really fell in love with the sport was watching her father, Dan, officiate the MSHSL section meet for years at the Civic Center.

Often, too, a little McKenna could be seen at her father’s side while coaching in the Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostrander/Southland’s youth levels.

Unknowingly to her family — and even herself — she was a sponge, absorbing knowledge of a sport long often considered just for males.

To her dad’s enjoyment, she was ready to show it — even if he wasn’t exactly sold either.

“I was like, ‘Oh, well, isn't that interesting?’” Dan said with a chuckle. “I actually had my doubts if she would be — with coming out so late — that if she would have much success. I knew she was athletic and stuff, but she never wrestled.”

The athletic McKenna, who qualified for the Class A state cross country meet in the fall, was ready to prove her parents wrong.

In the end, it took about a month into the season.

That’s when the quick-footed and strong McKenna was starting to reel off wins for GMLOS.

Soon, Dan found himself shuffling his officiating schedule around to accompany her matches and Leslie was soon immersed into a whole another world, watching her little basketball player now put girls in headlocks on the wrestling mat.

“I never dreamt that’s what she would do,” Leslie said. “But you know, she has to do what she feels right. Mentally, physically, she just decided that this is what she wanted to do. I was in mourning for a while but you have to support your kids and whatever it is that they choose to do. It’s been exciting to say the least.”

The real moment for Leslie came at the beginning of February in Pine Island when she was in the stands with her two sisters and her other two children watching McKenna compete, while Dan was reffing in what was the largest girls-only wrestling tournament in state history.

It’s one of those memories a mom will never forget.

“For her to be wrestling and for him to be reffing,” Leslie said. “Gosh, that’s pretty cool.”

McKenna put the exclamation point on her season with a 132-pound Section 1-2 Championship, punching her ticket to the second MSHSL-sanctioned state girls wrestling tournament, set for Saturday, March 4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

She is 18-2 and ranked as the No. 3 132-pounder in the state, entering her state quarterfinal against Bemidji sophomore Imrie Mistic.

Leslie is all set for the trek, but as one may have noticed, Dan's name was left off.

He is still recovering from open heart surgery on Feb. 23.

'His health is the priority'

Dan knew open heart surgery was in his future about five years ago.

In his yearly check-up this past year, scans showed it was time within the next year to get the operation done.

Yet, with McKenna still committed to play basketball, Dan had scheduled the procedure so he would be able to see her play in the section basketball playoffs if the Larks made another run.

When McKenna made her decision to wrestle, once again, her father wasn’t thinking she would make it to state.

“I knew it was scheduled right before state,” Dan said. “I shouldn’t have scheduled it but the odds of her making it to state, 'I’ll be fine.' Now here we are. It’s like, ‘Dang it, I wish I hadn’t scheduled it for that week.’”

Many in the wrestling community had heard of the Hendrickson’s situation, including Pine Island wrestling coach Jason Elsmore, who has a suite at 'The X' for the tournament. He offered the Hendricksons a spot, even going so far as to pick them up at the door.

Yet, the surgery was simply too close to the state tournament. Realistically, watching your senior daughter compete at the state wrestling would get anyone’s heart pumping a bit too fast.

It’s understandably tough, but McKenna is more than understanding.

She just wants her father around for a long time.

“His health is a priority,” she said. “I know he'll be watching some other way. The wrestling family, he'll probably receive 10 videos from 10 different people of my matches and stuff. So I know that he's not going to not watch it.”

She will still have her mother and siblings, who in the meantime may have to keep to not only keep tabs with their father, but also make sure their mother's butterflies get under control.

"My mom gets more nervous than I do now," McKenna said.

And although her father won't be there, she will take all the things she unknowingly absorbed all those years to St. Paul, knowing her father will be watching.

"It sucks if he does end up missing state, because he's been working on me for wrestling for all these years and I can finally do it and now like, he has to get surgery and he won't be able to come," McKenna said. "But I'm going to give it my all because it means a lot to me and to us. I know it's in God's hands and whatever happens, happens."