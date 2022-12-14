Goalies steal show in Century/JM-Mayo matchup

ROCHESTER — A perfectly placed bar-down wrist shot ended Tuesday night’s intra-city rivalry game between Rochester Century/John Marshall and Rochester Mayo.

But Daelyn Williams’ picture-perfect shot 3:14 into overtime was the exception at the Rochester Recreation Center.

The goalies stole the show in this one, which ended in a 2-1 victory for the Panthers.

Mayo’s Grace Kober was sensational, making 48 saves, while her counterpart, Century/JM’s Abigail Conners, was equally impressive. Conners made 31 saves for the Panthers, who sit atop the Big Nine Conference standings at 5-1-0 (5-5-0 overall).

Mayo, which fell to Century/JM 3-1 in the teams’ first meeting this season, back on Nov. 15, slipped to 2-5-0 in the conference and 3-6-0 overall.

“It’s everything,” Mayo first-year head coach Nicky Root said when asked what makes the rivalry games like Tuesday’s special. “It’s the atmosphere, it’s the good ol’ crosstown rivalry. These kids all grow up together, playing together.

“It’s always fun because you get the few minutes before the game where they see each other in the hallway and they’re high-fiving and talking to each other. Then you get a solid 60 minutes of awesome hockey, then it’s back to the girls taking pictures with their bud from the other team.”

Elle Roth scored for Mayo 10:50 into the first period on a wrist shot through traffic from just inside the blue line, a shot that sneaked over Conners’ glove for a 1-0 Spartans lead.

That’s how the score remained until early in the third period, thanks to Kober and Conners.

Kober made 31 total saves in the first two periods alone, including stopping a pair of breakaways and an in-tight 2-on-1 rush by the Panthers in the second half of the second period. Century/JM finally broke through on its 35th shot of the game, when Kailey Birkestrand scored her seventh goal of the season, 1:56 into the third, which ultimately forced overtime.

Mayo goalie Grace Kober (33) sprawls to make a save during a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game against Century/John Marshall on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at Rochester Recreation Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

“What job didn’t she do tonight?” Root said of Kober, who is 2-3-0 this season with a 2.13 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage. “We’ve asked a lot of her in the past few weeks and she did everything we asked. Grace showed up top-notch tonight. I don’t think there was anything else she could’ve done.”

Kober is half of Mayo’s strong 1-2 punch in goal, rotating in the net with Alivia Haakenson. That duo has combined for an .906 save percentage so far this season and is averaging 28 saves per game.

“They’re both pretty consistent,” Root said. “Grace gets in these grooves where you know she’s at her high level and she’s doing her thing. For the defense, it’s nice knowing you have a goalie back there who’s playing that well. They both get into those swings and have outstanding nights.”

On the other side, Conners — a senior who has played every minute in net for Century/JM this season — is in her fourth season as the team’s No. 1 starter, after she split time as an eighth-grader with Macy Lund.

Conners made a pair of great saves of her own late in regulation to assure her team a chance of winning in the extra period.

She stopped Spartans leading goal-scorer Claire Siems on a short breakaway after Siems got behind two Panthers’ defenders with 2:18 to play in the third. Conners then stopped Siems again with a nice glove save on a quick wrist shot from the slot with 1:52 to go.

Kober again came up big in OT, making two huge pad saves on in-tight chances by Birkestrand — C/JM’s leading goal-scorer — with just more than five minutes remaining. But Williams ended the game with a quick bar-down shot that hit the top corner of the goal on Kober’s blocker side — a shot many goalies wouldn’t have had a chance to stop — with 4:46 to go.

SOF scholarship application deadline nearing

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Dan and Jen O’Hara spoke to the youth hockey players in attendance, as well as to the high school players. The parents of Shannon O’Hara — a beloved Rochester youth hockey player who passed away at age 13 on Jan. 6, 2012, due to an inoperable brain tumor — started the Shannon O’Hara Foundation later that year.

Girls hockey players from Mayo and Century/John Marshall speak about the Shannon O'Hara Foundation prior to a game on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at the Rochester Recreation Center. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

In its decade of existence, the Foundation has presented dozens of college scholarships to high school hockey-playing seniors in Rochester who have come up through the Rochester Youth Hockey Association.

The Foundation will present a yet-to-be-determined number of scholarships again in the 2022-23 season. In order to be considered for one of the Foundation’s scholarships (which in the past have usually ranged from $1,000-$3,000), seniors must submit an application and write an essay about what growing up playing hockey in the RYHA has meant to them.

The deadline for scholarship applications this season is Jan. 19, 2023.

Jen O’Hara said that when this year’s scholarships are presented, the Shannon Foundation will have given away more than $100,000 in total scholarship money.

For more information, visit ShannonOHaraFoundation.org .

CENTURY/JM 2, MAYO 1, OT

Mayo 1-0-0-0 — 1

Century/JM 0-0-1-1 — 2

First period — 1. RM, Elle Roth 2 (Claire Siems 2, Madelyn Desjardins 2) 10:50. Second period — no scoring. Third period — 2. CJM, Kailey Birkestrand 7 (Paige Groslie 5) 1:56. Overtime — 3. CJM, Daelyn Williams 5 (Fiona Barry 3) 3:14.

Shots on goal — RM 12-11-9-0 — 32; CJM 14-17-12-7 — 50. Goalies — RM, Grace Kober (L, 2-2-0; 48 saves-50 shots); CJM, Abigail Conners (W, 5-5-0; 31 saves-32 shots).

Up next: Mayo, at Red Wing, Thursday, 7:15 p.m.; Century/JM, at Hopkins/SLP, Saturday, 1 p.m.