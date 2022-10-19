Goalkeeper Mitchell comes up big to help Austin capture Section 1AA title with shootout win over Winona

AUSTIN — It has been a rollercoaster season at times for Austin senior goalkeeper Dane Mitchell.

But on Tuesday night in the Section 1AA championship, he came up big time and time again against top-seeded Winona.

Mitchell made a number of keys saves, including Winona's first penalty kick of the shootout after the Packers and Winhawks played 100 minutes of scoreless soccer. That save set the tone, as Winona would miss the next one, while the Packers buried their attempts to send Austin to the Class AA state tournament with a 1-0 (4-1 PK) victory Tuesday night at Art Hass Stadium.

It's the Packers (8-10-1) first state trip since 2019 and feels even better after falling in the Section 1AA championship a season ago.

"We were a year ago and obviously came in second," Leo Hernandez said. "It was a feeling we never wanted to go back to again. We did it today."

They did it behind an extremely confident keeper between the pipes.

Mitchell was great, showing off his length and good hands. He also trusted his instincts knowing when to come out, when to punch it, when to get big. He showed it off plenty, first with a diving stop to his left after Teis Larsen had a clean look from 15 yards in the center of the box. But the one that truly got the crowd on the feet came midway through the second half when a good set-up saw Winona making a threatening run to the box.

The lead pass found the foot of the streaking Winhawk on the left side of the box, before Mitchell slid over to deflect. But a Winhawk was waiting for the rebound and appeared he would find the back of the net. Yet, Mitchell denied that shot too, getting large with his lanky frame to deflect it away from danger.

"I look up to him and admire him," Hernandez said. "He's been improving a lot since the beginning of the year. He carried the team on his back last game and now tonight. Back-to-back. We wouldn't be here today without him."

Mitchell finished with 10 saves, but that doesn't include the stop he made to open up the shootout.

It was a good shot from Winona's Larsen, but Mitchell guessed correctly and needed every bit of his frame to dive and punch out the shot.

"A lot of times, they will use their dominant foot," Mitchell said. "He was a lefty, so he wasn't going to cross his body, so he's going to go that far side. But I mean I just got lucky and I guessed that way. I was right where I needed to be."

The Packers nailed all of their penalty kicks. Hernandez put the nail in the coffin on the fourth attempt to send the Packers to their fifth state tournament appearance and first since 2019.

Not bad for a team that at point was six games under .500 this season.

"We hit a point in the season where we were 3-9-1," Austin coach Jens Levisen said. "But we didn't over analyze it and we had close games. We would ask ourselves, are we getting better? Yes or no? We did all we could today and we'll be ready for tomorrow. ... The ball just started to roll."