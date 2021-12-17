'God gave him a gift to play football': LeRoy-Ostrander's Chase Johnson the PB Football Player of the Year

When he first took the football head coaching job at LeRoy-Ostrander three years ago, one of Trevor Carrier’s first tasks was seen as perhaps a head-scratching one at the time: Move Chase Johnson to quarterback.

A dynamic athlete, Johnson had played receiver the year before and had grown up a running back.

Yet, Carrier saw him as the perfect fit for his run-pass option-style offense.

Some saw it as a leap.

Even Johnson wasn’t exactly keen on the idea.

“He called me into the office and told me that I was going to be his quarterback,” Johnson recalled. “When he said that, I was a young kid on the team — just being a sophomore, so I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about that.’

“I remember the season was about to start, and I actually texted him a week before the season started. I was like, 'Hey, maybe we should practice with another quarterback and just kind of see from there, so he has backups.'"

Carrier had a quick response to that.

“I told him there is no backup plan, buddy,” Carrier said. “It’s going to be you and only you.”

It turned out better than either of them could have imagined.

Thanks to a work ethic few can match, Johnson will leave a legacy that will not only be long remembered in LeRoy and Ostrander, but the entire state of Minnesota.

He did it with a season that saw the 5-foot-6 senior put up video-game like numbers, with 4,425 yards of total offense and 60 combined touchdowns (36 rushing, 23 passing, one on defense). Those numbers also included a Prep Bowl-record 412 total yards from scrimmage. That surpassed the old mark of 401 set by Cory Hackett of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown. Johnson was also in on five touchdowns (one rushing, four passing) in helping LeRoy-Ostrander to the program’s first state championship, a 58-8 Prep Bowl victory against Fertile-Beltrami.

LeRoy-Ostrander’s Chase Johnson (4) runs the ball during a 9-Man State Football Semifinal game against Kittson County Central Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

It was the most points in a 9-Man state final since 1978. The Cardinals, who just six years ago didn’t have enough players to field a team, outscored their state tournament opponents 164-34 in three games.

Those are just some of the many reasons why Johnson is the 2021 Post Bulletin All-Area Football Player of the Year.

“It’s just crazy; I don’t even have any words for it,” Johnson said when he was told he was the PB's Player of the Year. “Just crazy.”

WEIGHT ROOM ADDICTION

Johnson always enjoyed the weight room, but after a 2020 season that took its toll on him physically, he knew more needed to be done.

“My body after games was pretty banged up and stuff because I was just smaller,” Johnson said. “I remember weighing myself after games being like 145, and I knew I had to change that.”

From the spring to the start of the football season, it seemed as though Johnson was living in the weight room. In fact, he even helped design the program that is used for all the school’s athletes.

“He’s always the first one in, the last one out,” Carrier said. “And I mean that. This isn’t something you just say about your leaders because everyone says that and sometimes, you know, they miss days here and there. But not Chase. (He’s) literally the first one there and then you have to kick him out because after a two-hour session, he’s now doing some ab workouts that’s not even part of the system.

“He’s constantly in there. That pushes everybody else to buy into everything that we do as a group.”

He combined the weight-room addiction with a healthier diet that saw him eat whenever he could. When the football season rolled around, he'd added 20 pounds of muscle.

It made him a nearly unstoppable force.

“Very Barry Sanders-esque as a runner and Kyler Murray even by the way he can get up and move and accelerate quickly is phenomenal,” Carrier said. “And I don’t even know how you can stop on a dime the way he can with both feet and change direction. There are just some plays that if you watch in slow motion, his vision is going one way and his hips going the other, and I just don’t know how you do that. It’s just, God gave him a gift to play football.”

That gift led to a season unlike any other.

Even though teams knew Johnson was going to carry the ball, he rushed for 2,871 yards and 36 touchdowns. He also passed well, completing 81 of 168 passes for 1,554 yards and 23 touchdowns.

LeRoy-Ostrander celebrates after winning a Nine-Man state championship game against Fertile-Beltrami Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. LeRoy-Ostrander defeated Fertile-Beltrami 58-8. Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin Traci Westcott

“Just look at the stats,” Carrier said. “I know it’s 9-Man and some people will look differently upon that, but we play in the toughest district in the state of Minnesota. And everyone knew that Chase was going to get the ball.”

A RECORD-SETTING PREP BOWL

The Cardinals entered the postseason perhaps overlooked, with two losses on their record. Those came early in the season against top-10 ranked teams Grand Meadow and Lanesboro.

But L-O knocked off the No. 7 Superlarks in the section semifinals before defeating the No. 2 and previously unbeaten Burros 30-6 in the Section 1 9-Man final. Johnson ran for 248 yards on 17 carries in the latter, with long touchdown runs of 72, 53 and 38 yards as the Cardinals reached the state tournament for the first time since 2004.

“(2004) was the year a lot of us were actually born,” Johnson said. “So I was saying, ‘Hey, maybe we were born for this.’”

The Cardinals clinched their first trip to U.S. Bank Stadium with a 57-26 drubbing of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, doing it behind Johnson's 323 yards rushing on 23 carries.

Turns out that was just the beginning.

Chase Johnson breaks free for the TD! LeRoy-Ostrander heads to the 9Man Championship game with a 49-0 win over Kittson County Central! @GoBigRedLO pic.twitter.com/FMQj0DFtXs — Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) November 18, 2021

After running for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-0 victory against Kittson County Central, Johnson saved his best for last. Johnson had a hand in five touchdowns in his team's 58-8 blowout win in the state championship game. He also ended with with that Prep Bowl record for total offense — 272 yards rushing, 140 passing.

“I didn’t even know I broke the record until the interview after the game,” Johnson said. “I was kind of at a loss for words then.”

“It was unbelievable, man,” Carrier said.

STILL ENJOYING IT

Many from that state-title team, including Johnson, are now fully entrenched in the basketball season. But that state-championship thrill still hasn't worn off. That's the case for the players and their entire community.

"We definitely are still living it up," Johnson said. "Everywhere a player goes, whether you go to the grocery store or you get stopped on the street, everybody tells you 'congratulations — how are you guys feeling?' It's just constant. Random people that I don't even know stop me and ask me how the season went. It's been pretty crazy.

"Whenever I go out, I want to wear my Cardinals stuff so people can see I am from LeRoy-Ostrander."

That same community loves to embrace him right back.

A great example was when Johnson represented LeRoy-Ostrander at the Minnesota High School All-Star Game at U.S. Bank Stadium, where he had by far the loudest cheering section.

"When I took the field for the all-star game, I looked up at the crowd and I definitely had the biggest section there," Johnson said with a laugh. "I had other kids on my team coming up and saying, 'I'd be so proud if I were you, looking up there. Your whole town is there.' I was just so happy."

As for Johnson's next step in his football career? That is still being determined.

Some private Division III schools have contacted him, but those are off the table because of finances. He's thinking potentially the junior-college route in Iowa or going somewhere to focus strictly on academics as most teams are hesitant about him due to his height.

"He's a hard one to describe because they just see he's 5-foot-6, 170," Carrier said. "You could play him anywhere, in my opinion. ... Get him in pads, get out there and play. Put your best guy on him. Put your all-state linebacker, whoever, and then just find out how good of a player Chase is. He's that good of a football player. He's that good of a kid off the field, too."

Either way, his legacy will be felt at LeRoy-Ostrander for years to come.