Golden Gophers: Chatfield wins thriller, knocks off Proctor for program's first state title

NORTH MANKATO — Throughout its first two state tournament games, Chatfield High School softball coach Jerry Chase kept saying Santa Claus was handing the Gophers presents.

Well, old St. Nicholas saved his best present for last.

The Gophers could only muster two hits but used a three-run first inning and the arm of Claire Springer to capture the program's first ever state softball title with a 3-2 victory over Proctor in the Class AA championship on Friday at Caswell Park in Mankato.

It was a run the good folks in Chatfield will be talking about for a long time.

"We just snuck in the back door," Chase said. "Santa Claus came a ton of times today. Plenty of gifts. Such fun."

"I could start to cry," Springer said. "It's just insane that we were able to do this."

The third-seeded Gophers had already made history on Thursday when they beat Mounds Park Academy 8-5 in the quarterfinal for the program's first ever state tournament victory that wasn't in the consolation bracket. But Springer said the Gophers weren't satisfied with just that. They wanted that first place plaque.

Before the game, they looked like a team on a mission with a dugout full of determined faces and Chase could feel the Gophers were up to the task.

"They were confident," Chase said. "Confident to the point where they tried not to get too over their heads. Sometimes, you get nervous when you play. You can't be nervous when you play, especially in this game."

That confidence translated to the top of the first inning when the Gophers took advantage of the erratic control of Proctor pitcher Madison Walsh, drawing a walk and taking a hit by pitch to load the bases with two down. Sydney Allen then drew the second walk of the inning to scratch across the first run of the game.

Two more runs came across after the Proctor second baseman kicked a ground ball dribbler off the bat of Devann Clemens. When it was all said and done, the Gophers (28-2) scored three runs on just one hit before Springer even stepped in the circle.

Yet, even with the lead, Springer — understandably — still had to settle her nerves down against a talented Proctor lineup that averaged over seven runs per game.

The top-seeded Rails (24-2) flexed its muscle with a double and a single to start it out, before scoring a pair of runs on three hits to cut the lead to 3-2.

Yet, that's all the Rails would be able to tally against the talented Springer.

The junior only got better as the game wore on with her seventh inning heater being faster than it was in the first inning.

"It was cool to see her getting on fire," shortstop Jaiden Zimmerman said. "It was fun to watch her hit her spots that the umpire was calling. In the dugout between innings, we were all like getting her water and ice for her arm. Whatever she needed, we were there for her."

"That really helped me," Springer said. "I love my teammates."

Springer's off-speed was great, as her change-up was on for the second consecutive game.

For Springer, it was that pitch which was the equalizer against a potent Proctor offense and help her scatter eight hits — seven singles.

"It was hard because you had to throw every single one a change-up at some point," Chase said. "In that back of that lineup, you had to just pick and choose and sometimes you had to throw them back-to-back. We threw a lot of offspeed pitches. Much more than we normally call."

The Gophers defense picked her up too, especially the shortstop Zimmerman. Her biggest play came in the sixth when she corraled the ricochet off of Springer, before throwing a strike to first to beat the runner by a step and a half, while stranding the tying run at third base.

"Everyone knows their job and knows their part," Zimmerman said. "We all know that we have to do what it takes. We just had to keep making the plays."

But for every zero Springer put on the board, Walsh matched it.

Outside of the first inning, the hard-throwing right-hander was stellar. She retired every Chatfield hitter from the fifth inning on and allowed just two hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

"She was fast," Springer said. "Nothing we hadn't seen before, but she was just like the Cannon Falls pitcher (Abby Breuer). She had great spin on it with speed. It was tough to hit."

But with Springer dealing, all the Gophers needed was that three-run first.

Now, it's time to party in Chatfield.

"It still hasn't hit me," Springer said. "I'm going to be a mess later."

