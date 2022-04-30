High school golf results for Friday, April 29, 2022
A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
• at Ferndale Country Club
La Crescent-Hokah (165): Wyatt Farrell 39, Ryan Nutter 41, Ben Kerska 42, Liam Farrell 43.
Rushford-Peterson (186): Andrew Hoiness 39, Carson Thompson 45, Grady Hengel 48, Ethan Bedard 54.
Caledonia (225): Evan Hawkins 46, Kody Schroeder 58, Riley Aasum 60, Dylan Schroeder 61.
GIRLS GOLF
• at Valley High Golf Course
Lanesboro (244): Chloe Schnebly 51, Ariana Huntington 59, Taylor Hanson 61, Jessie Schreiber 73.
Houston (290): Hannah Weichert 65, Erin Walters 67, Lexi Weichert 73, Emily Weichert 85.
