Sports | Prep

High school golf results for Friday, April 29, 2022

A scoreboard of Friday's southeastern Minnesota golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 29, 2022 07:34 PM
BOYS GOLF

• at Ferndale Country Club

La Crescent-Hokah (165): Wyatt Farrell 39, Ryan Nutter 41, Ben Kerska 42, Liam Farrell 43.

Rushford-Peterson (186): Andrew Hoiness 39, Carson Thompson 45, Grady Hengel 48, Ethan Bedard 54.

Caledonia (225): Evan Hawkins 46, Kody Schroeder 58, Riley Aasum 60, Dylan Schroeder 61.

GIRLS GOLF

• at Valley High Golf Course

Lanesboro (244): Chloe Schnebly 51, Ariana Huntington 59, Taylor Hanson 61, Jessie Schreiber 73.

Houston (290): Hannah Weichert 65, Erin Walters 67, Lexi Weichert 73, Emily Weichert 85.

