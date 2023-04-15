99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Golf results for Friday, April 14, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:26 PM

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 166, Caledonia 203

Caledonia (203): Carson Klug 42, Evan Hawkins 43, Dylan Schroeder 58, Isaac Housker 60, Evan Milde 60, Riley Assum 60.

Fillmore Central (166): Jake Fishbaugher 34, Luke Hellickson 42, Aiden Arnold 45, Brody Srsen, Anthony Kiehne 45.

By Staff reports
