SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Friday, April 22
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Golf results for Friday, April 22, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 22, 2022 09:56 PM
Share

BOYS

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• At Valley High Golf Course, par 35

La Crescent 166, Caledonia 211

La Crescent (166): Ryan Nutter 38, Carson Reider 39, Max Fabian 44, Ben Kerska 45.

Caledonia (211): Evan Hawkins 41, Kody Schroeder 50, Dylan Schroeder 59, Isaac Housker 61, Riley Aasum 61.

ADVERTISEMENT

– – –

Rushford-Peterson 191, Fillmore Central 195

• At Harmony Golf Course

Rushford-Peterson (191): Andrew Hoiness 43, Carson Thompson 48, Grady Hengel 48, Jackson Dvorak 52.

Fillmore Central (195): Luke Hellickson 41, Jake Fishbaugher 44, Aiden Arnold 55, Nate Storlie 55, Anthony Kiehne 55.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFGIRLS GOLFPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Lacrosse Scores Results graphics
Prep
Lacrosse results for Thursday, April 21, 2022
A scoreboard of lacrosse games.
April 22, 2022 02:38 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
061821-GIRLS-CLASS-A-TRACK-4781.jpg
Prep
GMLOKS sprinting star Reiland gets it done the old-fashioned way
Anika Reiland is a Grand Meadow/LeRoy-Ostranders/Kingsland/Southland standout in the 100 and 200-meter dashes. She's also the clear leader of a team chalk-full of excellent sprinters.
April 22, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Pat Ruff
050621-JOHN-MARSHALL-CENTURY-LACROSSE-02766.jpg
Prep
Katia Schuler and company have Century lacrosse on the rise
Century's senior captain feels the importance of leaving the Panthers' girls lacrosse program in a better place.
April 22, 2022 05:15 AM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Tiger Relays Track and Field Meet
Prep
Track and Field results for Thursday, April 21, 2022
A scoreboard of track and field meets.
April 21, 2022 10:26 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports