Golf results for Friday, April 22, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• At Valley High Golf Course, par 35
La Crescent 166, Caledonia 211
La Crescent (166): Ryan Nutter 38, Carson Reider 39, Max Fabian 44, Ben Kerska 45.
Caledonia (211): Evan Hawkins 41, Kody Schroeder 50, Dylan Schroeder 59, Isaac Housker 61, Riley Aasum 61.
Rushford-Peterson 191, Fillmore Central 195
• At Harmony Golf Course
Rushford-Peterson (191): Andrew Hoiness 43, Carson Thompson 48, Grady Hengel 48, Jackson Dvorak 52.
Fillmore Central (195): Luke Hellickson 41, Jake Fishbaugher 44, Aiden Arnold 55, Nate Storlie 55, Anthony Kiehne 55.
