Sports Prep

Golf results for Friday, May 5, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 1:03 PM

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 164, Crestwood 173

• At Harmony Golf Course

Fillmore Central (164): Jake Fishbaugher 35, Anthony Kiehne 42, Aiden Arnold 42, Brody Srsen 45.

Crestwood (173): Lawson Erickson 41, Landen Bergan 41, Cade Korsmo 43, Cole Butikofer 48.

