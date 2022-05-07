SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 6
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep

Golf results for Friday, May 6, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 06, 2022 07:45 PM
Share

BOYS GOLF

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• At Harmony Golf Course, par 36

Fillmore Central 174, Caledonia 207

Fillmore Central (174): Jake Fishbaugher 39, Anthony Kiehne 44, Luke Hellickson 45, Alec Sikkink 52.

Caledonia (207): Kody Schroeder 45, Leo Privet 64, Styrke Myhre 65, Isaac Housker 66.

ADVERTISEMENT

NON-CONFERENCE

• At Pine Creek Golf Course, par 35

La Crescent- Hokah 159, Coulee (Wis.) Luther 180

La Crescent- Hokah (159): Ryan Nutter 35, Ben Kerska 39, Wyatt Farrell 42, Max Fabian 43.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFGIRLS GOLFPB PREP SCORES
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Friday, May 6, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 06, 2022 08:13 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Friday, May 6, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 06, 2022 08:08 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Friday, May 6, 2022
Scores of area high school games.
May 06, 2022 07:52 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Friday, May 6, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 06, 2022 07:49 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports