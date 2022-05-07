Golf results for Friday, May 6, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• At Harmony Golf Course, par 36
Fillmore Central 174, Caledonia 207
Fillmore Central (174): Jake Fishbaugher 39, Anthony Kiehne 44, Luke Hellickson 45, Alec Sikkink 52.
Caledonia (207): Kody Schroeder 45, Leo Privet 64, Styrke Myhre 65, Isaac Housker 66.
NON-CONFERENCE
• At Pine Creek Golf Course, par 35
La Crescent- Hokah 159, Coulee (Wis.) Luther 180
La Crescent- Hokah (159): Ryan Nutter 35, Ben Kerska 39, Wyatt Farrell 42, Max Fabian 43.