Golf results for Monday, April. 11, 2022
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
• At Valley High Golf Course, par 36
La Crescent 169, Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.)
La Crescent (169): Ryan Nutter 39, Carson Reider 43, Ben Kerska 43, Wyatt Farrell 44.
Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.): Carter Sandwick 60, Alex LaRocque 62.
• At Ma Cal Golf Course
Rushford-Peterson 193, Caledonia 214
Rushford-Peterson (193): Andrew Hoiness 39, Carson Thompson 45, Grady Hengel 49, Owen Fenske 62.
Caledonia (241): Evan Hawkins 45, Riley Aasum 60, Dylan Schroeder 64, Isaac Housker 72.
