Read Today's Paper Monday, April 11
Sports | Prep

Golf results for Monday, April. 11, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 11, 2022 08:56 PM
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

• At Valley High Golf Course, par 36

La Crescent 169, Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.)

La Crescent (169): Ryan Nutter 39, Carson Reider 43, Ben Kerska 43, Wyatt Farrell 44.

Wabasha-Kellogg (inc.): Carter Sandwick 60, Alex LaRocque 62.

— — —

• At Ma Cal Golf Course

Rushford-Peterson 193, Caledonia 214

Rushford-Peterson (193): Andrew Hoiness 39, Carson Thompson 45, Grady Hengel 49, Owen Fenske 62.

Caledonia (241): Evan Hawkins 45, Riley Aasum 60, Dylan Schroeder 64, Isaac Housker 72.

