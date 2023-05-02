99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Golf results for Monday, May 1, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:44 PM

BOYS

THE JEWEL INVITATIONAL

• At The Jewel Golf Club, par 71

Team score

Century 322, Stewartville 325, Lourdes 328, Lake City 329, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 333, Owatonna 340, Kasson-Mantorville 346, Byron 348, Decorah 355, Red Wing 360, Cannon Falls 388.

Top 13 individuals

1. Colton Rich (Lour) 73, 2. (tie) Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 76, Austin Walker (Stew) 76, Braxton Berlin (LC) 76, Michael Scripture (PIZM) 76, 6. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 78, 7. Noah Wallerich (LC) 79, 8. (tie) John Arens (RW) 80, Shawn Erickson (Cent) 890,, Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 80, Trent Hanson (Byr) 80, 12. (tie) Quinn Thompson (Ow) 81, Jack Bowron (Lour) 81.

THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE

Fillmore Central 178, Caledonia 219

• At Harmony Golf Club

Fillmore Central (178): Jake Fishbaugher 38, Anthony Kiehne 45, Aiden Arnold 45, Brody Srsen 49, Luke Helickson 49, Josh Haugerud 49.

Caledonia (219): Evan Hawkins 45, Carson Klug 50, Dylan Schroeder 61, Bronson Knutson 63.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
