Golf results for Monday, May 1, 2023
BOYS
THE JEWEL INVITATIONAL
• At The Jewel Golf Club, par 71
Team score
Century 322, Stewartville 325, Lourdes 328, Lake City 329, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 333, Owatonna 340, Kasson-Mantorville 346, Byron 348, Decorah 355, Red Wing 360, Cannon Falls 388.
Top 13 individuals
1. Colton Rich (Lour) 73, 2. (tie) Caleb Jannsen (Stew) 76, Austin Walker (Stew) 76, Braxton Berlin (LC) 76, Michael Scripture (PIZM) 76, 6. Brennan Weckwerth (Cent) 78, 7. Noah Wallerich (LC) 79, 8. (tie) John Arens (RW) 80, Shawn Erickson (Cent) 890,, Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 80, Trent Hanson (Byr) 80, 12. (tie) Quinn Thompson (Ow) 81, Jack Bowron (Lour) 81.
THREE RIVERS CONFERENCE
Fillmore Central 178, Caledonia 219
• At Harmony Golf Club
Fillmore Central (178): Jake Fishbaugher 38, Anthony Kiehne 45, Aiden Arnold 45, Brody Srsen 49, Luke Helickson 49, Josh Haugerud 49.
Caledonia (219): Evan Hawkins 45, Carson Klug 50, Dylan Schroeder 61, Bronson Knutson 63.
