Sports | Prep

Golf results for Monday, May 2, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 02, 2022 07:49 PM
BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• At Northern Hills Golf Course
Northfield (330): individual scores not available.
Red Wing (333): individual scores not available.
John Marshall (348): Graham Freed 80, Brock Clarey 85, Mason Decker 91, Cody Ahlstrom 92.

NON-CONFERENCE

• At Zumbrota Golf Course
Team Totals: 1. La Crescent-Hokah 320, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 360, 3. Hayfield 366, 4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 368, 5. Triton 373, 6. Dover-Eyota 387.
Medalist: Anders Larson (PIZM) 74.

