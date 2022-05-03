Golf results for Monday, May 2, 2022

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• At Northern Hills Golf Course

Northfield (330): individual scores not available.

Red Wing (333): individual scores not available.

John Marshall (348): Graham Freed 80, Brock Clarey 85, Mason Decker 91, Cody Ahlstrom 92.

NON-CONFERENCE

• At Zumbrota Golf Course

Team Totals: 1. La Crescent-Hokah 320, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 360, 3. Hayfield 366, 4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 368, 5. Triton 373, 6. Dover-Eyota 387.

Medalist: Anders Larson (PIZM) 74.