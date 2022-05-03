Golf results for Monday, May 2, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Northern Hills Golf Course
Northfield (330): individual scores not available.
Red Wing (333): individual scores not available.
John Marshall (348): Graham Freed 80, Brock Clarey 85, Mason Decker 91, Cody Ahlstrom 92.
NON-CONFERENCE
• At Zumbrota Golf Course
Team Totals: 1. La Crescent-Hokah 320, 2. Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 360, 3. Hayfield 366, 4. Kenyon-Wanamingo 368, 5. Triton 373, 6. Dover-Eyota 387.
Medalist: Anders Larson (PIZM) 74.