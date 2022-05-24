Golf results for Monday, May 23, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
We are part of The Trust Project.
GIRLS
Big Nine Conference
• At Northern Hills Golf Course
Mayo 400, Century 412
Mayo (400): Meyer 84, Bishop 100, Bolster 106, Boxrud 110.
Century (412): Daire 98, Lancaster 103, Weber 104, Layton 107.
— — —
ADVERTISEMENT
Winona 392, John Marshall 400
• At The Bridges
Winona (392): Marin Keller 89, Avery Foss 100, Ellen Olson 101, Ashlyn Full 102.
John Marshall (400): Ava Fevold 94, Bailey Glandon 101, Claire Bogenrief 102, Olivia Gorden 103.
A scoreboard of adaptive softball games.
Century/John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys lacrosse game on Monday, May 23, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.