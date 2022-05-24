SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 23
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Golf results for Monday, May 23, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
May 23, 2022 09:39 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

GIRLS

Big Nine Conference

• At Northern Hills Golf Course

Mayo 400, Century 412

Mayo (400): Meyer 84, Bishop 100, Bolster 106, Boxrud 110.

Century (412): Daire 98, Lancaster 103, Weber 104, Layton 107.

— — —

ADVERTISEMENT

Winona 392, John Marshall 400

• At The Bridges

Winona (392): Marin Keller 89, Avery Foss 100, Ellen Olson 101, Ashlyn Full 102.

John Marshall (400): Ava Fevold 94, Bailey Glandon 101, Claire Bogenrief 102, Olivia Gorden 103.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFGIRLS GOLFPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Adaptive softball results for Monday, May 23, 2022: Raiders close regular season with setback
A scoreboard of adaptive softball games.
May 23, 2022 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse
Prep
Photos: Century/John Marshall, Mayo boys lacrosse on May, 23, 2022
Century/John Marshall hosted Mayo for a boys lacrosse game on Monday, May 23, 2022, at RCTC in Rochester.
May 23, 2022 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Traci Westcott
Pine Island, Byron softball
Prep
Section 1 high school softball playoff schedule
The Section 1 softball pairings.
May 23, 2022 09:31 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Monday, May 23, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 23, 2022 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports