Golf results for Thursday, May 11, 2023
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS
OWATONNA INVITATIONAL
• At Owatonna Country Club
Team results
St. Peter 310, Prior Lake 312, Northfield 320, Owatonna 320, Century 325, Austin 325, John Marshall 328, Mankato East 350, Winona 378.
Top 13 individuals
1. Kaiden Brovold (SP) 71, 2. Carter Dean (ME) 74, 3. Jack Selle (PL) 75, 4. (tie) Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 76, Matthew Larson (Owa) 76, Brock Clarey (JM) 76, 7. (tie) Shawn Erickson (Cent) 77, Hank Detlie (Northf) 77, Cale Tupy (Aust) 77, 10. Sean Leutner (PL) 78, 11. Elijah Krueger (Aust) 79, Anthony Nicolai (SP) 79, Jacob Russell (PL) 79.
