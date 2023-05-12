99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf results for Thursday, May 11, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:23 PM

BOYS

OWATONNA INVITATIONAL

• At Owatonna Country Club

Team results

St. Peter 310, Prior Lake 312, Northfield 320, Owatonna 320, Century 325, Austin 325, John Marshall 328, Mankato East 350, Winona 378.

Top 13 individuals

1. Kaiden Brovold (SP) 71, 2. Carter Dean (ME) 74, 3. Jack Selle (PL) 75, 4. (tie) Jacob Shamblin (Cent) 76, Matthew Larson (Owa) 76, Brock Clarey (JM) 76, 7. (tie) Shawn Erickson (Cent) 77, Hank Detlie (Northf) 77, Cale Tupy (Aust) 77, 10. Sean Leutner (PL) 78, 11. Elijah Krueger (Aust) 79, Anthony Nicolai (SP) 79, Jacob Russell (PL) 79.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
