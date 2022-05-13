SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Golf results for Thursday, May 12, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

By Staff reports
May 12, 2022 09:11 PM
BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

At Northfield Golf Club, par 72

Northfield 303, Mayo 309, Albert Lea 322, Owatonna 363

Mayo (309): Mikkel Norby 75, Ethan Norman 78, Tim Sexton 78, Kole Forsthoffer 78, Will Smith 79, Owen Frick 95.

Top 10: Nate Stevens (N) 69, Ike Vessey (NJ) 71, Norby (M) 75, Tucker McKinney (AL) 76, Norman (M) 78, Sexton (M) 78, Forsthoffer (M) 78, Drew Teeter (AL) 78, Smith (M) 79, McGuire Fink (N) 81.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFGIRLS GOLFPB PREP SCORES
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
