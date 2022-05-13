Golf results for Thursday, May 12, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Northfield Golf Club, par 72
Northfield 303, Mayo 309, Albert Lea 322, Owatonna 363
Mayo (309): Mikkel Norby 75, Ethan Norman 78, Tim Sexton 78, Kole Forsthoffer 78, Will Smith 79, Owen Frick 95.
Top 10: Nate Stevens (N) 69, Ike Vessey (NJ) 71, Norby (M) 75, Tucker McKinney (AL) 76, Norman (M) 78, Sexton (M) 78, Forsthoffer (M) 78, Drew Teeter (AL) 78, Smith (M) 79, McGuire Fink (N) 81.