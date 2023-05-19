99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf results for Thursday, May 18, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:37 PM

BOYS GOLF

At Willingers Golf Club, Northfield

Team scores

Century 305, Faribault 319, Red Wing 328, Owatonna 334

Century's top individual scores

Brennan Weckwerth 74, Bo Bondy 76, Ryker Hansen 77, Jacob Shamlin 78, Shawn Erickson 79, Boston Collins 84.

