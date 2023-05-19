Golf results for Thursday, May 18, 2023

At Willingers Golf Club, Northfield
Team scores
Century 305, Faribault 319, Red Wing 328, Owatonna 334
Century's top individual scores
Brennan Weckwerth 74, Bo Bondy 76, Ryker Hansen 77, Jacob Shamlin 78, Shawn Erickson 79, Boston Collins 84.
