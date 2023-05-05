Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Golf results for Thursday, May 4, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 7:56 PM

GIRLS GOLF

Century 186, Lourdes 189

At Soldier's Field Golf Course

Century: Steda Lundak 43, Aliva Lancasater 46, Elizabeth Youngman 47, Ciara Church 50, Kasie Morrissey 54.

Lourdes: Ellie Leise 37, Paige Moeschler 48, Stella Collura 50, Erina Karau 54, Rachel Tauferner 62.

By Staff reports
