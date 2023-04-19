99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Golf results for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 9:40 PM

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

At the Owatonna Country Club

Owatonna 392, John Marshall 413

Owatonna (392): Carmen Jirele 86, Paige Thompson 100, Danika Kaytor 103, MaKayla Mahlman 103.

John Marshall (413): Ava Fevold 95, Claire Bogenrief 101, Bailey Glandon 103, Cate Bogenrief 114.

