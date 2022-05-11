SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Sports | Prep

Golf results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
May 10, 2022 11:53 PM
GIRLS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

At Mississippi National, par 72

Red Wing 376, Mayo 394, Faribault 445

Red Wing (376): Brianna Novak 90, Bailie Rochen 94, Anna Deppe 94, Hallie Johnson 98.

Mayo (394): Avery Meyer 88, Maddie Bishop 94, Emily Medes 106, Flora Bolster 106.

Faribault (445): Ryann Louis 101, Mariana Hagar 108, Emma Thibodeau 117, Sara Dobson 119.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

At Eastwood Golf Course, par 71

Century 307, Owatonna 350, Winona 404.

Century (307): Shawn Erickson 73, Joseph Nesler 76, Jacob Shamblin 77, Bo Bondy 81.

