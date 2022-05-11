Golf results for Tuesday, May 10, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
GIRLS GOLF
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Mississippi National, par 72
Red Wing 376, Mayo 394, Faribault 445
Red Wing (376): Brianna Novak 90, Bailie Rochen 94, Anna Deppe 94, Hallie Johnson 98.
Mayo (394): Avery Meyer 88, Maddie Bishop 94, Emily Medes 106, Flora Bolster 106.
Faribault (445): Ryann Louis 101, Mariana Hagar 108, Emma Thibodeau 117, Sara Dobson 119.
BOYS GOLF
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Eastwood Golf Course, par 71
Century 307, Owatonna 350, Winona 404.
Century (307): Shawn Erickson 73, Joseph Nesler 76, Jacob Shamblin 77, Bo Bondy 81.
