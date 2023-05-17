99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:49 PM

GIRLS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• At Eastwood Golf Course

Mayo 363, Mankato East 434

Mayo (363): Avery Meyer 81, Flora Bolster 88, Claire Nelson 95, Dylan Raukar 99

Mankato East (434): Lydia Schmid 92, Ella Rochaska 107, Baylee Knott 112, Megan Myhra 123.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Track and Field Scores Results graphic
Prep
Track and Field results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 09:06 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 08:23 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


The Creek.jpg
Local
Olmsted County HRA approves $650,000 purchase to continue transitional housing program
May 16, 2023 06:06 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Historic Rochester Clock Tower Groundbreaking
Local
7 things to know about Rochester's fire station bell and clock tower project
May 16, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Gonda Building
Business
Mayo Clinic says 'leaked' Rochester project photos are incorrect
May 16, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A tree and baseball surround the letter, "N" with the words, "Northwoods League."
College
Northwoods League announces women's collegiate softball league
May 16, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Alex VandenHouten