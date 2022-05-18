Golf results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
• At Eastwood Golf Course (par 71)
Faribault 302, Century 313, John Marshall 334, Austin 358
Top 10: Brayden Larson (F) 72, Keaton Ginter (F) 72, Jacob Shamblin (C) 72, Logan Peroutka (F) 75, Mason Decker (JM) 77, Joseph Nesler (C) 80, Shawn Erickson (C) 80, Zach Blixt (C) 81, Brennan Weckwerth (C) 82, Leighton Anderson (F) 83.
Century (313): Shamblin 72, Nesler 80, Erickson 80, Blixt 81, Weckwerth 82, Bondy 84.
ADVERTISEMENT
John Marshall (334): Decker 77, Brock Clarey 83, Ole Fevold 87, Cody Ahlstrom 87, Graham Freed 88, Drew Glandon 92.
HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE
• At Pine Island Golf Course (par 71)
Stewartville 294, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 300, Lourdes 307, Cannon Falls 325, Byron 327, Kasson-Mantorville 331, Lake City 333.
Top 10: Cole Jannsen (S) 68, Anders Larson (PIZM) 70, Colton Rich (L) 72, BravinMyrvold (CF) 73, Caleb Jannsen (S) 73, Michael Scripture (PIZM) 75, John Becker (S) 75, Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 76, Noah Amundson (B) 77, Will Pederson (L) 77.