SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 17
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Golf results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
May 17, 2022 09:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BOYS GOLF

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

• At Eastwood Golf Course (par 71)

Faribault 302, Century 313, John Marshall 334, Austin 358

Top 10: Brayden Larson (F) 72, Keaton Ginter (F) 72, Jacob Shamblin (C) 72, Logan Peroutka (F) 75, Mason Decker (JM) 77, Joseph Nesler (C) 80, Shawn Erickson (C) 80, Zach Blixt (C) 81, Brennan Weckwerth (C) 82, Leighton Anderson (F) 83.

Century (313): Shamblin 72, Nesler 80, Erickson 80, Blixt 81, Weckwerth 82, Bondy 84.

ADVERTISEMENT

John Marshall (334): Decker 77, Brock Clarey 83, Ole Fevold 87, Cody Ahlstrom 87, Graham Freed 88, Drew Glandon 92.

HIAWATHA VALLEY LEAGUE

• At Pine Island Golf Course (par 71)

Stewartville 294, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa 300, Lourdes 307, Cannon Falls 325, Byron 327, Kasson-Mantorville 331, Lake City 333.

Top 10: Cole Jannsen (S) 68, Anders Larson (PIZM) 70, Colton Rich (L) 72, BravinMyrvold (CF) 73, Caleb Jannsen (S) 73, Michael Scripture (PIZM) 75, John Becker (S) 75, Collin Fogarty (PIZM) 76, Noah Amundson (B) 77, Will Pederson (L) 77.

Related Topics: BOYS GOLFGIRLS GOLFPB PREP SCORES
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Tennis Results Scores graphic
Prep
Boys tennis results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A scoreboard of boys tennis matches.
May 17, 2022 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A scoreboard of softball games.
May 17, 2022 08:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school highlights for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Top performances for area high school players.
May 17, 2022 08:26 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Baseball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Baseball results for Tuesday, May 17, 2022
A scoreboard of baseball games.
May 17, 2022 08:24 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports