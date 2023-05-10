99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Golf results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 8:41 PM

BOYS

NON-CONFERENCE

At Eastwood Golf Course, par 71

Century 299, Lourdes 334

Century (299): Shawn Erickson 73, Brennan Weckwerth 74, Jacob Shamblin 75, Ryker Hansen 77.

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Softball Scores Results graphic
Prep
Softball results for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
PB Sports Graphic
Prep
High school scores for Tuesday, May 9, 2023
May 09, 2023 08:41 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
f40964f239ba13f1abefc4010b3b4bf3.jpg
Prep
Minnesota State High School League sanctions boys volleyball
May 09, 2023 12:15 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Mayo Clinic
Business
What would a $4 billion Mayo Clinic investment in Minnesota look like?
May 09, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Scott Olson.jpg
Local
Winona State University President Scott Olson named new chancellor of Minnesota State
May 09, 2023 11:42 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Mayo Clinic's Number One
Local
What are the two bills opposed by Mayo Clinic?
May 09, 2023 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Amber Rose French Farley
Local
Rochester woman did whippets before crash that injured another driver, police say
May 09, 2023 11:08 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson