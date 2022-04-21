SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Golf results for Wednesday, April 20, 2022

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Post Bulletin staff reports
April 20, 2022 10:53 PM
BOYS

BIG NINE CONFERENCE

At Eastwood Golf Course, par 36

Century (166): Sam Hirsch 40, Joseph Nesler 40, Jacob Shamblin 42, Brennan Weckwerth 44.

Red Wing (175): John Ahrens 41, Denval Atkinson 41, Carter Knapp 46, Atlin Nelson 47.

