Golf results for Wednesday, April 20, 2022
A scoreboard of golf meets.
BOYS
BIG NINE CONFERENCE
At Eastwood Golf Course, par 36
Century (166): Sam Hirsch 40, Joseph Nesler 40, Jacob Shamblin 42, Brennan Weckwerth 44.
Red Wing (175): John Ahrens 41, Denval Atkinson 41, Carter Knapp 46, Atlin Nelson 47.
Neseth arrives in Dodge Center after a successful run at United South Central.
The weather has been atrocious this spring, and high school athletes, coaches, fans and activities directors are waiting for the games to begin.