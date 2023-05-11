99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf results for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

A scoreboard of Wednesday's high school golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 7:22 PM

BOYS GOLF

NON-CONFERENCE

At Pine Island Golf Course, par 71

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa A (299): Joseph Scripture 72, Michael Scripture 74, Garett Sperber 75, Collin Fogarty 78, Cameron Bruns 78, Jag Foster 79.

Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa B (346): Josh Scripture 82, Jackson Trempe 87, Logan Schurke 87, Jadyn Irish 90, Ryan Tupper 92, Jake Moran 93.

Plainview-Elgin-Millville (413): Carter Holst 95, Luke Gelner 98, Matthew Besse 109, Noah Eidenschink 111, Liam Heppner 122, DJ Heppding 136.

