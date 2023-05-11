Golf results for Wednesday, May 10, 2023
A scoreboard of Wednesday's high school golf meets.
BOYS GOLF
NON-CONFERENCE
At Pine Island Golf Course, par 71
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa A (299): Joseph Scripture 72, Michael Scripture 74, Garett Sperber 75, Collin Fogarty 78, Cameron Bruns 78, Jag Foster 79.
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa B (346): Josh Scripture 82, Jackson Trempe 87, Logan Schurke 87, Jadyn Irish 90, Ryan Tupper 92, Jake Moran 93.
Plainview-Elgin-Millville (413): Carter Holst 95, Luke Gelner 98, Matthew Besse 109, Noah Eidenschink 111, Liam Heppner 122, DJ Heppding 136.
