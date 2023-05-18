99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf results for Wednesday, May 17, 2023

A scoreboard of golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:23 PM

BOYS GOLF

NORTHFIELD INVITATIONAL

At Willingers Golf Club, Northfield

Team scores

St. Peter 310, Prior Lake 312, Northfield 320, Owatonna 320, Century 325, Austin 325, John Marshall 328, Mankato East 350, Winona 378.

Top individual scores

1. Kaiden Brovold (SP) 71, 2. Carter Dean (ME) 74, 3. Jack Selle (PL) 75, 4. (tie) Jacob Shamlin (Ce) 76, Matthew Larson (O) 76, Brock Clarey (JM) 76, 7. Shawn Erickson (Ce) 77, Hank Detlie (N) 77, Cale Tupy (A) 77, 10. Sean Leutner (PL) 78, 11. (tie) Elijah Krueger (A) 79, Anthony Nicolai (SP) 79, Jacob Russell (PL) 79.

By Staff reports
