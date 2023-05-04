Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Golf results for Wednesday, May 3, 2023

A scoreboard of Wednesday's high school golf meets.

Golf Scores Results graphics
By Staff reports
Today at 10:27 PM

GIRLS

The Jewel Invitational

(At The Jewel, Par 71)

TEAM TOTALS

1. Lake City 310, 2. East Ridge 324, 3t. Lakeville South 331, 3t. Eastview 331, 5. Byron 332, 6. John Marshall 364, 7. Mayo 371, 8. Red Wing 389, 9. Stewartville 389, 10. Winona 399.

INDIVIDUALS
(Top 10)

1. Jordana Windhorst Knudsen (LC) 69, 2. Jovie Ordal (LS) 72, 3. Ella Whinnery (ER) 75, 4t. Megan Young (Estvw) 77, 4t. Ella Matzke (LC) 77, 4t. Calie Dockter (Byron) 77, 7t. Addison Schafer (Estvw) 78, 7t. Rylee Finley (Byron) 78, 9t. Emma Berge (LC) 79, 9t. Marin Keller (Winona) 79, 9t. Waverly Yang (Woodbury) 79.

