Goodhue basketball star Elisabeth Gadient says yes to Minnesota State University, Mankato

GOODHUE — In two years, the backcourt for the Minnesota State University, Mankato women’s basketball team could have a decidedly southeastern Minnesota look.

Lake City graduate Natalie Bremer spent this past season tearing things up for the Mavericks as a freshman. On Friday, Goodhue junior basketball star Elisabeth Gadient verbally committed to join her for the 2024-25 season.

Both are long, athletic guards and ultimate competitors. The thought of seeing them paired can’t be a good one for the rest of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

“I think those two will be great together,” Goodhue coach Josh Wieme said. “Elisabeth has so many strengths. Few have as well-rounded a game as she does — so skilled and athletic and a great feel for the game. I think she has a chance to be an impact player for them right away.”

Gadient, who averaged 18.5 points, 5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 4 assists this season en route to being named honorable-mention All-State, is looking forward to the chance to team with Bremer. It will be much better than her previous dealings with the former Lake City star, who was named second-team All-NSIC this season on a team that finished a stellar 26-5, including 19-3 in the conference.

“I’m excited about teaming with Bremer,” said Gadient, who played against her with both having been members of the Hiawatha Valley League. “She and I have a similar game style. It will be fun to go from rivals to teammates with her.”

Gadient spent this past season leading Goodhue to a 29-4 record and its first state tournament since 2019. The Wildcats ultimately finished third overall, Gadient scoring 27 points and grabbing nine rebounds in that final game.

It wasn’t the first season that Gadient had become noticed as one of the more talented guards in Minnesota. College coaches have been keeping track of her for years. Minnesota State, Mankato showed its first serious interest in Gadient late last summer after her AAU season finished.

The 5-foot-11, long-armed, fast and agile guard immediately shared the Mavericks’ interest. It was their style of play that especially pleased her, with their uptempo offense and swarming defense, styles she’s been taught under Goodhue coach Wieme.

Gadient sat in on a couple of Mavericks practices this past season. It wasn’t just how they played the game that drew her, but how their coach — Emilee Thiesse — interacted with the players.

Gadient saw her as demanding but compassionate.

“I liked the way she coached,” Gadient said. “She is tough on the girls on the team but also makes relationships with them. With her, it’s not just about basketball. She is interested in making you a better person in general.”

Gadient also gave serious consideration to this year’s Division II national runner-up University of Minnesota Duluth, as well as the University of North Dakota, a Division I program.

But in the end, the choice was relatively easy.

“Mankato checked all the boxes for me,” Gadient said.

